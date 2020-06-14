Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Serial Cleaners will continue sneakily cleaning for the mob next year

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

14th June 2020 / 12:04AM

Quietly grab your mop bucket, select your least squeaky soap, and bring a whole load of bin bags, for soon we’ll again be called on by the mob to clean up crime scenes before cops get the evidence. Serial Cleaners, announced today and coming next year, is a follow-up to 2017’s Serial Cleaner. I still like the sound of the concept. I hope that its realisation is less frustrating this time.

A big blast of style right there.

Serial Cleaners will put us in the quiet shoes of crime scene cleaners, folks like The Wolf in Reservoir Dogs. But we’re called in once the cops are already on the scene, so making it a bit easier to mop up blood, haul away bodies, and so on. This time, it’s set across the 90s and will have four different characters to pick from on each mission, each with their own technique. Draw Distance, the devs formerly know as iFun4all, say “Street smarts, brute force, cutting-edge tech skills or good old fashioned tricks of the trade: each will allow you to tackle a similar obstacle much differently.” It sounds good in theory. But so did the first game, and in reality was quite frustrating.

“Maybe some smart ideas just can’t survive translation into a full game, or maybe a smart idea cannot survive without equally smart design,” our former Alec (RPS in peace) said in his Serial Cleaner review. “I think in this case it’s that Serial Cleaner’s levels need a stronger, more thought-out puzzle element rather than relying on this oxymoronic combination of randomness and repetition.”

Serial Cleaners is coming to Steam in 2021. Fingers crossed.

Whatever you call it, hit our E3 2020 tag for more from this summer's blast of gaming announcements, trailers, and miscellaneous marketing. Our E3 stream schedule will tell you what to watch and when.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Serial Cleaner

What Mr. Wolf Did In 1971

13

Bag 21 free games with Twitch Prime this July as part of Amazon Prime Day

16

Scrubs welcome: Serial Cleaner sweeps out of early access

6

Serial Cleaner crosses over with Alien and Suspiria

Latest articles

Ultrakill's demo offers a colourful Quake-like where blood is fuel

Trash Sailors is a co-op raft ride through troubled waters

Every new PC game from the Future Games Show 2020

The new PC games train just keeps on chugging

Space Crew is the sequel to Bomber Crew, with a demo soon