Fight Crab will come to fight crabs on July 30th

From the studio which brought you Neo Aquarium: The King Of Crustaceans and Ace Of Seafood comes a game whose name tells you everything: Fight Crab. We’ve marvelled before at the series about heavily-armed crustaceans having a square go, and now we have a release date for the latest, July 30th. This series has been running for eight years and I still laugh at the idea. Fight Crab!



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Fight Crab, right, is about fighting crabs. These beasts are near-immortal, immune to even the mightiest battering, but rendered helpless if flipped onto their back. So it’s a physics-based brawler about flipping other crabs, with a little help from weapons. Fight Crab has 48 weapons including broadswords, axes, katanas, fans, sickles, flails, lances, shotguns, fish, katars, shotels, drills, halberds, chainsaws, jet engines, maces, electrowhips, and lightsabers – standard crab stuff, really. It has 23 crustacean species too, including Attenborough favourites like the Christmas Island red crab and Japanese spider crab.

Along with a singleplayer campaign, it has online and local cooperative multiplayer as well as PvP rumbles. Hang on, I’ve just noticed this crab is riding a seal:

Fight Crab has been in early access on Itch since August 2019, and will launch full and finished on Steam on July 30th. It will cost $20. It’s coming to Nintendo Switch too. See its website for more.

Whatever you call it, hit our E3 2020 tag for more from this summer's blast of gaming announcements, trailers, and miscellaneous marketing. Our E3 stream schedule will tell you what to watch and when. See all the PC games at the PlayStation 5 show and everything at the PC Gaming Show, for starters.