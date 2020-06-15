Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
1

Fight Crab will come to fight crabs on July 30th

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

15th June 2020 / 9:56PM

From the studio which brought you Neo Aquarium: The King Of Crustaceans and Ace Of Seafood comes a game whose name tells you everything: Fight Crab. We’ve marvelled before at the series about heavily-armed crustaceans having a square go, and now we have a release date for the latest, July 30th. This series has been running for eight years and I still laugh at the idea. Fight Crab!

Fight Crab, right, is about fighting crabs. These beasts are near-immortal, immune to even the mightiest battering, but rendered helpless if flipped onto their back. So it’s a physics-based brawler about flipping other crabs, with a little help from weapons. Fight Crab has 48 weapons including broadswords, axes, katanas, fans, sickles, flails, lances, shotguns, fish, katars, shotels, drills, halberds, chainsaws, jet engines, maces, electrowhips, and lightsabers – standard crab stuff, really. It has 23 crustacean species too, including Attenborough favourites like the Christmas Island red crab and Japanese spider crab.

Along with a singleplayer campaign, it has online and local cooperative multiplayer as well as PvP rumbles. Hang on, I’ve just noticed this crab is riding a seal:

Fight Crab has been in early access on Itch since August 2019, and will launch full and finished on Steam on July 30th. It will cost $20. It’s coming to Nintendo Switch too. See its website for more.

Whatever you call it, hit our E3 2020 tag for more from this summer's blast of gaming announcements, trailers, and miscellaneous marketing. Our E3 stream schedule will tell you what to watch and when. See all the PC games at the PlayStation 5 show and everything at the PC Gaming Show, for starters.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

FIGHTCRAB stabs and scuttles into early access

12

Steam discounts all things Japanese for Golden Week

17

FIGHTCRAB is a game about CRABS that FIGHT, okay?

27

Paradise Lost sends you to explore a spooky old bunker

Latest articles

Paradise Lost sends you to explore a spooky old bunker

Fortnite's storm is a giant wall of water now thanks to The Agency's doomsday machine

2

Watch all the new gameplay demos from Day Three of the Guerrilla Collective right here

The third and final day of Guerrilla's notE3 celebrations

Calico's cute new trailer shows off flying broomsticks and oh wow bear mounts

4