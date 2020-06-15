Get 15% off loads of Dell and Alienware gaming laptops and monitors with this UK code

Good news if you’re in the market for a new gaming laptop or monitor – especially if you prefer your hardware to have the Dell or Alienware logo attached. There’s a voucher code doing the rounds on HotUKDeals that takes 15% off all hardware in the Dell store, and that leads to some serious bargains on top of their already existing two-day deals prices.

The code in question is PGBIGSALE and it seems to take 15% off everyone we’ve tried it on, whether it’s Alienware or Dell branded. I’m sure there are plenty of bargains to be had by digging deep into the store, but here’s some to start you off.

First off, gaming laptops. The Alienware m15 with a tenth-generation i7-10750H processor, 16GB of RAM and a GTX 2070 Super graphics chip is listed as £2250 on Dell’s site at the moment, but drops to £1912 with the voucher. Alternatively, if you want something a bit cheaper and more professional looking, the 17in Dell G7 drops from £1049 to £892 – a bit of a bargain considering it comes with a Core i5-9300H processor, 8GB of RAM and a GTX 1660 Ti GPU.

If you prefer your laptops AMD flavoured, then the Dell G5 15 is also worth a look. It comes with a Ryzen 7 4800H processor, 16GB of RAM and a Radeon RX 5600M GPU, and it’ll set you back just £977 with the coupon applied.

But it’s not just gaming laptops, of course. Gaming monitors are also heavily reduced by the code: most impressively, the 240Hz Alienware AW2521HFL, which drops from its already-on-sale price of £331 to a bargain £282.

Alternatively, if you want something bigger, then the 27in S2719DGF falls from £400 to £340 while the the 31.5in curved S3220DGF comes down from £540 to £459.

I’m yet to find anything the code doesn’t work on, so dive on in and see if you find anything particularly noteworthy. If you do, be sure to share it in the comments below.