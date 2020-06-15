Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
39

Little Devil Inside devs apologise for "racist" character designs, promise to change them

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

15th June 2020 / 4:45PM

At Sony’s PS5 showcase last week, we got another look at Little Devil Inside, an upcoming action-adventure RPG about a little dude investigating monsters for his eccentric boss. Unfortunately, a couple of scenes in its reveal trailer showed some characters that the creators have acknowledged look like “racist stereotypes”. Some viewers were quick to call out the devs at Neostream on it though, and now they’ve made an apology, promising to fix it.

Here are the characters in question.

These character designs caught the eyes of a few Twitter users over the weekend, who pointed out that the tribal characters look like racist caricatures of indigenous tribes. Neostream have taken note, however, and said if they can’t fix the designs, they may just change them entirely.

Here’s their statement detailing the adjustments they’ll be doing to make things right:

“Racist stereotypes of any kind were absolutely not intended, we were not aware of the stereotypical connotations and wish to apologize to anyone who may have been offended by the character design.

In addition, no one (not just limited to team members) has ever commented or hinted on the character designs. However, these characters have not been revealed publicly elsewhere prior to the event.

The design intention was to create characters who are protectors/guardians of a particular mystic region in the world of Little Devil Inside. We were not producing character designs referenced on any real African and/or Afro-American human tribes.

The focus was on creating colorful masks and our designers were researching masks from all various cultures. As characters in the game, they move in groups and use blow darts that paralyze when hit. We wished to add character to the mask design and give it life to it – something like the little Kakamora characters in Disney’s Moana.

However, regardless of our intentions, if any people were offended in any way, we sincerely apologize.

We will be making the following fixes to the current characters but if it ends up not being suitable to the game as a whole, we may change the design entirely.”

1. Remove the Dreadlocks.
2. Change the bold lips.
3. Change skin tone.
4. Tweak the dart blower so it looks less like a joint.

On a minor note, this is our first game title and we are still quite naive in many areas.”

While I never thought I’d read a sentence that said “tweak the dart blower so it looks less like a joint”, it’s good to see the developers take in and understand important feedback, and just get on with changing it. Little Devil Inside was one of the more interesting announcements to come out of the last week or so of NotE3 events, and I’m looking forward to seeing it again with some new and improved (or straight-up removed) designs.

If you missed this game’s original announcement, or any of the PS5-but-also-on-PC reveals for that matter, check out our list of every PS5 game coming to PC.

Whatever you call it, hit our E3 2020 tag for more from this summer's blast of gaming announcements, trailers, and miscellaneous marketing. Our E3 stream schedule will tell you what to watch and when. See all the PC games at the PlayStation 5 show and everything at the PC Gaming Show, for starters.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (39)

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Little Devil Inside Is Zelda Meets Dark Souls

47

What is Little Devil Inside and why do you already love it?

Better the little devil you know, eh?

10

Watch all the new gameplay demos from Day Three of the Guerrilla Collective right here

The third and final day of Guerrilla's notE3 celebrations

Calico's cute new trailer shows off flying broomsticks and oh wow bear mounts

1

Latest articles

Watch all the new gameplay demos from Day Three of the Guerrilla Collective right here

The third and final day of Guerrilla's notE3 celebrations

Calico's cute new trailer shows off flying broomsticks and oh wow bear mounts

1

I thought I was immune to Star Wars nostalgia until I saw the Squadrons trailer

Sucked right back in

24

Night In The Woods creators are teasing their next spooky-looking project

3