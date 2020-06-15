Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
3

Night In The Woods creators are teasing their next spooky-looking project

Lauren Morton

Contributor

15th June 2020 / 5:57PM

The Glory Society, the new worker cooperative founded by some of the creators of Night In The Woods, have started summoning their next project. Glory Society have awoken on Twitter to post this spooky gif of a crow on a gravestone. No, it’s not Night In The Woods 2, they say. Just getting that out of the way.

The new studio has been quiet since their formation in early 2019, but it looks like we’re about to hear more about what they’re brewing. Glory Society are teasing their first game with a gif and a bit of of text that will probably make sense in context later. As for now, we’re down to guesses. “The moon rises, the wind changes,” they say in the Tweet.

It’s an itsy bitsy gif, so if you can’t quite make it out, the glowing gravestone reads “A season above” and “A season below.” What’s it mean? I dunno! Above that are a crossed bone and pitchfork surrounded by a crescent moon, leaf, stars, and a jack-o-lantern. The spooks are comin’.

Although it may not be Night In The Woods 2, it’s no surprise to see a familiar art style with illustrator Scott Benson on the team. The Glory Society also includes Night In The Woods co-writer Bethany Hockenberry and artist/musician Wren Farren. Glory Society have previously said they have multiple irons in the fire, so this looks to be the first of the batch.

If you’ve not played Night In The Woods, it’s one of many, many games available in the Itch Bundle For Racial Justice and Equality which you can still grab today in support of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and Community Bail Fund.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Night In The Woods

Wonderful, peculiar, problematic and highly recommended

31

Itch raises funds for racial justice with a 700+ game bundle

44

Night In The Woods co-creator Alec Holowka has died

1

Night In The Woods devs "cutting ties" with co-creator following abuse allegations

42

Latest articles

Watch all the new gameplay demos from Day Three of the Guerrilla Collective right here

The third and final day of Guerrilla's notE3 celebrations

Calico's cute new trailer shows off flying broomsticks and oh wow bear mounts

1

I thought I was immune to Star Wars nostalgia until I saw the Squadrons trailer

Sucked right back in

24

Warframe: TennoCon 2020 is delayed to August 1st