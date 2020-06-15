Here's a list of all the Nvidia G-Sync Compatible monitors confirmed so far

If you’re looking for a list of all the confirmed Nvidia G-Sync Compatible monitors, then you’re in the right place. Below, you’ll find every AMD Freesync monitor that’s been officially certified by Nvidia as meeting their G-Sync Compatible standard, and we also tell you how to enable G-Sync on any Freesync monitor as well.

Ever since Nvidia introduced their G-Sync Compatible standard back in 2019, it’s never been easier to take advantage of a monitor’s variable refresh rate technology. This automatically matches your monitor’s refresh rate to the number of frames being outputted by your graphics card, ensuring a super smooth gaming experience with no screen tearing. You can jump the full G-Sync Compatible monitors list or read up on how to enable G-Sync on your monitor by clicking the links below, or you can just carry on scrolling to read the whole thing.

Before Nvidia introduced their G-Sync Compatible driver, monitors fell into two categories: Nvidia G-Sync monitors, which required you to own an Nvidia graphics card, and AMD Freesync monitors, which (you guessed it) worked with AMD graphics cards. Now, though, Nvidia graphics card owners can buy an AMD Freesync monitor and still take advantage of the screen’s variable refresh rate tech. This opens up loads more of today’s best gaming monitors for you, and means you can take advantage of some of the better Gaming monitor deals out there, too.

I should point out, of course, that while Nvidia’s G-Sync compatible driver technically works with every Freesync monitor, not all Freesync monitors are necessarily G-Sync Compatible (with a big ‘C’). That’s because in order to get a big ‘C’ G-Sync Compatible badge, the monitor must have been tested and certified by Nvidia themselves. This guarantees that you’ll get a good G-Sync-like experience on your monitor free of any stutter, blinking, pulsing or other visual defects that can sometimes occur when inferior Freesync monitors are paired with Nvidia cards, and it gives you extra confidence when it comes to buying a new gaming monitor.

Some retailers have taken to calling everything ‘G-Sync Compatible’, though, so make sure you consult our list of Nvidia G-Sync Compatible monitors below to make sure it’s been properly certified by Nvidia and isn’t just a small ‘c’ compatible monitor. That’s not to say that you should steer clear of all uncertified Freesync monitors, though, as below you’ll find an extra list of Freesync monitors I’ve tested myself that worked just fine when I had an Nvidia graphics card inside my PC.

Nvidia G-Sync Compatible monitor list

To help make things easy, here’s a complete list of every G-Sync Compatible monitor that’s been confirmed so far, and underneath that I’ve detailed how to enable G-Sync on any FreeSync monitor so you can try it out for yourself.

Monitor Size Resolution Panel Type Variable Refresh Rate Range Acer Predator CG437K P 43in 3840x2160 VA 48-120Hz Acer Predator CP3721K P 32in 3840x2160 IPS 48-240Hz Acer Predator XZ321Q 32in 1920x1080 VA 48-144Hz Acer Nitro VG272U P 27in 2560x1440 IPS 48-144Hz Acer Nitro VG272X 27in 1920x1080 IPS 48-240Hz Acer Nitro XV253QX 25in 1920x1080 IPS 50-240Hz Acer Nitro XV272U P 27in 2560x1440 IPS 48-144Hz Acer Nitro XV273X 27in 1920x1080 IPS 48-240Hz Acer Nitro XV273U 27in 2560x1440 IPS 48-165Hz Acer Nitro XV273K 27in 3840x2160 IPS 48-120Hz Acer ED273A 27in 1920x1080 VA 48-144Hz Acer KG271 27in 1920x1080 TN 48-240Hz Acer VG252Q P 25in 1920x1080 IPS 48-144Hz Acer VG252QX 25in 1920x1080 IPS 50-240Hz Acer Predator XB253Q GX 25in 1920x1080 IPS 50-240Hz Acer Predator XB273GP 27in 1920x1080 IPS 48-144Hz Acer Predator XB273GX 27in 1920x1080 IPS 48-240Hz Acer Predator XB273K GP 27in 3840x2160 IPS 48-120Hz Acer Predator XB323U 32in 2560x1440 IPS 48-165Hz Acer XF240H 24in 1920x1080 TN 48-144Hz Acer XF250QC 25in 1920x1080 TN 48-240Hz Acer XF270HB 27in 1920x1080 TN 48-144Hz Acer XFA240 24in 1920x1080 TN 48-144Hz Acer XG270HU 27in 2560x1440 TN 40-144Hz AOC 27G2 27in 1920x1080 IPS 48-165Hz AOC G2590FX 25in 1920x1080 TN 30-144Hz AOC G2590PX 25in 1920x1080 TN 30-144Hz AOC Agon AG241QX 24in 2560x1440 TN 30-144Hz AOC Agon AG271F1G2 27in 1920x1080 TN 48-165Hz AOC Agon AG271FZ2 27in 1920x1080 TN 48-240Hz AOC Agon AG272FCX6 27in 1920x1080 MVA 48-165Hz AOC Agon AG272FG3R 27in 1920x1080 MVA 48-165Hz Aopen 27HC1R 27in 1920x1080 VA 48-144Hz Asus ROG Swift PG43U 43in 3840x2160 VA 48-120Hz Asus ROG Swift PG43UQ 43in 3840x2160 VA 48-120Hz Asus ROG Strix XG248Q 24in 1920x1080 TN 48-240Hz Asus ROG Strix XG258Q 25in 1920x1080 TN 48-240Hz Asus ROG Strix XG279Q 27in 2560x1440 IPS 48-165Hz Asus MG278Q 27in 2560x1440 TN 40-144Hz Asus VG248QG 24in 1920x1080 TN 48-144Hz Asus VG258Q 25in 1920x1080 TN 40-144Hz Asus VG258QR 25in 1920x1080 TN 40-165Hz Asus VG259Q 25in 1920x1080 IPS 48-144Hz Asus VG259QM 25in 1920x1080 IPS 48-240Hz Asus VG27AQ 27in 2560x1440 IPS 48-144Hz Asus VG278Q 27in 1920x1080 TN 40-144Hz Asus VG278QR 27in 1920x1080 TN 40-165Hz Asus VG279QM 27in 1920x1080 IPS 48-240Hz Asus VG27B 27in 2560x1440 IPS 50-144Hz BenQ XL2540 25in 1920x1080 TN 48-240Hz BenQ XL2740 27in 1920x1080 TN 48-240Hz Dell S2419HGF 24in 1920x1080 TN 48-240Hz Dell Alienware AW5520QF 55in 3840x2160 OLED 48-120Hz Dell Alienware AW2518HF 25in 1920x1080 TN 48-240Hz Dell Alienware AW2521HF 25in 1920x1080 IPS 48-240Hz Dell Alienware AW2521HFL 25in 1920x1080 IPS 48-240Hz Dell Alienware AW2720HF 27in 1920x1080 IPS 48-240Hz Gigabyte AD27QD 27in 2560x1440 IPS 48-144Hz Gigabyte Aorus F127Q 27in 2560x1440 IPS 48-144Hz Gigabyte F127Q-P 27in 2560x1440 IPS 48-165Hz HP 24x 24in 1920x1080 TN 48-144Hz HP 25x 25in 1920x1080 TN 48-144Hz HP 25mx 25in 1920x1080 TN 48-144Hz HP Omen X 25f 25in 1920x1080 TN 48-240Hz HP Omen 27i 27in 2560x1440 IPS 50-165Hz Lenovo Y27Q-20 27in 2560x1440 IPS 48-165Hz LG 27GK750F-B 27in 1920x1080 TN 48-240Hz LG 27GL63T 27in 1920x1080 IPS 48-144Hz LG 27GL650 27in 1920x1080 IPS 48-144Hz LG 27GL83A 27in 2560x1440 IPS 48-144Hz LG 27GL850 27in 2560x1440 IPS 48-144Hz LG 27GN750 27in 1920x1080 IPS 48-240Hz LG 34GL750 34in 2560x1080 IPS 50-144Hz LG 34GN850 34in 3440x1440 IPS 48-144Hz LG 38GN950 38in 3840x1600 IPS 48-144Hz LG 38WN95C 38in 3840x1600 IPS 48-144Hz LG ZX (2020 OLED TV) 77in / 88in 7680x4320 (8K) OLED 40-120Hz LG BX, CX, GX (2020 OLED TVs) 55in / 65in / 77in 3840x2160 OLED 40-120Hz LG CX (2020 OLED TV) 48in 3840x2160 OLED 40-120Hz LG Z9 (2019 OLED TV) 88in 7680x4320 (8K) OLED 40-120Hz LG B9, C9 (2019 OLED TVs) 77in 3840x2160 OLED 40-120Hz LG B9, C9, E9 (2019 OLED TVs) 55in / 65in 3840x2160 OLED 40-120Hz MSI MAG251RX 25in 1920x1080 IPS 48-240Hz Razer Raptor 27 27in 2560x1440 IPS 48-144Hz Samsung CRG5 27in 1920x1080 VA 48-240Hz Samsung Odyssey G7 (2020) 27in 2560x1440 VA 60-240Hz Samsung Odyssey G7 (2020) 32in 2560x1440 VA 80-240Hz Viewsonic XG270 27in 1920x1080 IPS 48-240Hz

Other Nvidia G-Sync compatible monitors we’ve tested:

As I mentioned earlier, the monitors listed above are only those that Nvidia themselves have deemed worthy of an official “G-Sync Compatible” badge. However, there are plenty of other FreeSync monitors out there that still provide a decent G-Sync experience over DisplayPort, even if they’re not quite worthy of a big ‘C’ Compatible sticker – such as the monitors listed below that I’ve tested myself right here at RPS. It’s not a very big list right now, but I’ll be adding more FreeSync monitors to this list as and when I get them in for testing.

How to enable G-Sync on a FreeSync monitor

If you own a FreeSync monitor and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 10-series graphics card upwards (yer GTX 1050s and above etc) and would like to try out G-Sync for yourself, then it’s surprisingly easy to enable G-Sync on your FreeSync monitor.

First of all, you’ll need to make sure FreeSync is enabled on your monitor. Not all FreeSync monitors have FreeSync enabled by default, so you’ll probably have to root around in your monitor’s menu settings a bit (the location will vary by monitor manufacturer) to make sure it’s switched on.

Next, you’ll need to make sure you’ve got the latest Nvidia GeForce driver installed. You can either download it from Nvidia’s website here, or open your GeForce Experience app and update it that way as per the image above.

Once your display driver’s up to date, the next step is to open up your Nvidia Control Panel by right-clicking anywhere on your desktop. On the left hand side in the tree of Display settings (see below and click to enlarge), you should see a ‘Set up G-Sync’ option. Click that and Nvidia’s G-Sync menu will appear on the right.

Tick the ‘Enable G-Sync, G-Sync Compatible’ box up the top, and decide whether you enable it for just fullscreen or fullscreen and windowed mode. Once you’ve picked one of those two settings, then you’ll need to tick the ‘Enable settings for the selected display model’ box below.

And that’s it! Don’t worry too much about the little message that says ‘Selected Display is not validated as G-Sync Compatible’. That’s just alerting you that the monitor isn’t one of Nvidia’s official G-Sync Compatible monitors, so your G-Sync experience may not be the absolute bestest best available.

Of course, if you don’t end up liking your monitor’s G-Sync experience (if you find there’s flickering, pulsing or blanking, or something else that isn’t up to scratch), turning it off is simply a matter of unticking those boxes I’ve just described in your Nvidia Control Panel, or switching off your monitor’s FreeSync option.