Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
10

PSA: You've less than a day left to get Itch's Bundle For Racial Justice And Equality

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

15th June 2020 / 2:35PM

You have until 8am tomorrow (midnight Pacific) to buy Itch.io’s Bundle For Racial Justice And Equality, getting you over 1700 games and things while giving money to a great cause. The bundle has so far raised over $7 million (£5.5m) for NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the Community Bail Fund, which all proceeds to be 50/50. The bundle contains lots of games you’ll likely know, like Night In The Woods (above) and Pyre, as well as loads of the smaller games Itch is known for. It’s a bit overwhelming, so we can help you with recommendations too.

The bundle launched on June 5th with 749 video games, tabletop RPGs, game-making tools and bits, and such. It now has 1704. Some of those are free games, but part-way through Itch switched to only adding paid things. There are still: so many games. Pay at least $5 (about £4 including tax here in the UK) and you’ll get the lot to keep on Itch. You can pay more, of course.

It is an intimidating thing, to be confronted with a list of 1704 items. A quick scroll will turn up some games you’ll recognise, and we’ve been highlighting individual games on our tag. We still have a few more to talk about today. We’re mostly tried not to focus on the obvious stuff. The unofficial Random Browser Game site helps filter the games too. And perhaps you have some recommendations of your own?

Oh, if you find manually installing game from .zips a bit confusing, the Itch App can handle all that for you. I am aware that a lot of people are now using Itch for the first time and the raw website experience is less helpful usual store clients.

If you like a game, hey, you could leave a comment or review for the developers or follow them on the site.

Itch is a great games store, fostering noncommercial and small indies with a welcoming tone as well as features like pay-what-you-want and letting developers set the store cut. It’s very good to see them wrangle this huge effort. Other games store are notably quiet in comparison.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (10)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Star Wars: Squadrons will bring spaceship dogfights to October

16

Wide Ocean Big Jacket is in the big Itch bundle

2

Graphics card deals of the week - 15th June 2020

Night Of The Consumers is non-violent but still terrifying

4

Latest articles

Star Wars: Squadrons will bring spaceship dogfights to October

16

Wide Ocean Big Jacket is in the big Itch bundle

2

Graphics card deals of the week - 15th June 2020

Night Of The Consumers is non-violent but still terrifying

4