Save £30 on AMD's Ryzen 7 3700X this week

AMD’s Ryzen 7 3700X is one of our best gaming CPU picks you can buy right now, which makes this deal from Amazon a real eye-opener. For weeks now, the Ryzen 7 3700X has cost around £280, but today you can snap it up for just £250.

That’s a £30 discount on the price it was last week in our CPU deals hub. It’s a great performer, and it’s a great alternative to the more expensive Intel Core i7-9700K, which currently goes for around £343.

Intel still has the edge when it comes to raw gaming performance at 1920×1080, but at 2560×1440 their gaming prowess is pretty much neck and neck. The AMD Ryzen 7 3700X pulls ahead when it comes to daily desktop tasks, too, thanks to its higher number of threads (or virtual cores). It also comes with its own cooler in the box, making it even better value than its Intel rival, which requires you to buy your own.

Alas, the Ryzen 7 3700X is still $275 in the US at the moment, where it’s sat for the past couple of weeks, but it’s still the best price we’ve seen for it for the last three months. It did drop briefly to $250 in the middle of March, but otherwise $275 is a pretty decent price for it.

So, while the Intel Core i7 remains the superior CPU for pure gaming purposes, the extra cost is quite a hard pill to swallow given the small performance difference you’re likely to see. As Katharine wrote in her Ryzen 7 3700X review, “If I were building a new PC today, I’d definitely be tempted to plonk a Ryzen 7 3700X in there.” And at £250, it’s an absolute steal.