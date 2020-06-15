Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
16

Star Wars: Squadrons will bring spaceship dogfights to October

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

15th June 2020 / 4:18PM

EA today revealed Star Wars: Squadrons as a first-person spacehip dogfighting game, coming in October. It’s set after Return of the Jedi, will let you fly both Rebel Alliance and Empire, and yes, it will have a singleplayer campaign as well as 5v5 multiplayer. Three pleasant surprises: it’ll have cross-platformer multiplayer between PC and consoles; it’ll support VR; and it will be on Steam at launch.

The singleplayer campaign will switch between goodie and baddie perspectives, with pilots in the New Republic’s Vanguard Squadron and the Empire’s Titan Squadron. On the multiplayer front, it’ll offer 5v5 battles to smash the opposing flagship in Fleet Battles mode as well as team deathmatch in plain ol’ Dogfights mode. Then it has persistent progression to unlock new weapons, hulls, engines, and shields, plus cosmetics.

EA say rewards and bonuses “are earned solely through gameplay” so they might have actually learned from Battlefront 2’s loot box hell.

Star Wars: Squadrons is coming October 2nd to Steam and Origin at $40. See its website for more. It’s also on Xbone and PS4.

Squadrons is being made by EA Motive, who previously worked on Star Wars: Battlefront 2’s story campaign. Battlefrontlead devs Dice launched Battlefront 2’s final multiplayer content update in April.

How rare to see another Star Wars game making it out. While games get cancelled before announcement all the time at big publishers, EA seem to have binned some high-profile Star Wars games after a fair stretch of development. They made a big deal of hiring Uncharted director Amy Hennig to lead a linear action-adventure game codenamed Ragtag, which got scrapped when EA closed developers Visceral Games. They handed the remains of Ragtag to EA Vancouver, who reportedly reused assets to make some sort of open-world game codenamed Orca – which was also cancelled. Kotaku reported that EA have since scrapped a Battlefront 2 spin-off too. Again, projects get scrapped for all sorts of reasons all the time, but it’s wild that EA have held chuffing Star Wars for so long and done so little with it. Disney certainly haven’t been cautious.

If you wish to boldly go where no man has gone before right now, see our best Star Wars games list for ten good’uns already out on PC. Yes, of course that includes ye olde 90s Tie Fighter game – which Rob Zacny says aged better than X-Wing.

Whatever you call it, hit our E3 2020 tag for more from this summer's blast of gaming announcements, trailers, and miscellaneous marketing. Our E3 stream schedule will tell you what to watch and when. See all the PC games at the PlayStation 5 show and everything at the PC Gaming Show, for starters.

Tagged with , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (16)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Star Wars: Squadrons name and art leak on the Microsoft Store, trailer coming Monday

41

Wide Ocean Big Jacket is in the big Itch bundle

2

Graphics card deals of the week - 15th June 2020

Night Of The Consumers is non-violent but still terrifying

4

Latest articles

Wide Ocean Big Jacket is in the big Itch bundle

2

Graphics card deals of the week - 15th June 2020

Night Of The Consumers is non-violent but still terrifying

4

Get 15% off loads of Dell and Alienware gaming laptops and monitors with this UK code