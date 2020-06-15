Warframe: TennoCon 2020 is delayed to August 1st

Well, as pretty much every event has gone online and been delayed at least once this year, this comes as no surprise. Warframe‘s TennoCon fan event already went online-only for this year, in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, and has now moved back its date. Previously planned for July 11th, TennoCon 2020 is now coming on August 1st.

Digital Extremes say that the date change is partly the give themselves time to produce a quality show but also to close the gap between the demo they show at the event and its eventual release.

As with many things in 2020, social distancing precautions and closures around the Covid-19 pandemic have slowed down Digital Extremes’ ability to produce the digital version of their TennoCon show. They say the move back to August “will give us the time to make sure we can put on an awesome show.”



On how the new date relates to upcoming Warframe content, DE say “we have a lot of Buried Debts in terms of ideas we’ve shown (but not shipped), and we want our TennoCon 2020 presentation to be an unmistakable reveal of what you see is what you get,” they say. “We don’t want to show a demo and release something months and months later.”

In another clerical note, Digital Extremes say that Warframe’s special in game Void Trader Baro Ki’Teer will be appearing both on his originally scheduled date and alongside the new TennoCon date as well. Traditionally, Baro makes his full stock available to TennoCon attendees. This year you’ll have double opportunities to take advantage.

You can read the rest of DE’s statement over on the Warframe forums. You can find out more about TennoCon itself on Warframe’s site.