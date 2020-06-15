Wide Ocean Big Jacket is in the big Itch bundle

In February, the creators of the wonderful Little Party released Wide Ocean Big Jacket. I really liked the funny and touching tale of a couple taking their rowdy niece and her quiet friend on their first camping trip. You probably did not play it. But that’s okay! It is one of the hundreds of games in Itch.io’s Bundle For Racial Justice And Equality so maybe you’ll play it now.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



WOBJ is a vignette ’em up about a short weekend camping trip. Cloanna and Brad are taking their niece Mord camping in the woods near a beach and Mord is bringing her special friend, Ben. Like Little Party, it’s about relationships developing and characters coming into focus across small moments. Mord puts on confidence and sass but isn’t sure around older people. Ben is shy but can open up. And Cloanna and Ben have their own relationship issues. Pottering around the little scenes as different characters, listening in on their chats, ah, it’s very nice. It’s funny and warm, and I liked that some parts were a bit emotionally messy.

Wide Ocean Big Jacket is one of the 1704 video games, tabletop games, and gamemaking bits in Itch’s Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality for £4/$5. All proceeds from the bundle will be split 50/50 between the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the Community Bail Fund. It has passed $7 million (£5.5m) but ends in less than a day so get in now.

See our tag for more bundle recommendations and this post for more on Itch and the bundle.