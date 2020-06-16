AMD's B550 motherboards go on sale in the UK today, and Asus have a great cashback deal to go with it

AMD’s new B550 motherboards for their 3rd Gen Ryzen CPUS finally go on sale in the UK today, with prices starting from £110 (or £135 if you’re Ebuyer) in a range of form factors. The B550 chipset is the long-awaited successor to AMD’s mid-range B450 boards, and is one of the only chipsets guaranteed to offer future built-in support for AMD’s next generation of Zen 3 CPUs (the other being the super expensive X570 boards). Of course, £135 is still pretty steep compared to the cost of older B450 boards, many of which can be had for as little as £55 these days, but the good news is that Asus have just announced a nifty cashback offer to help make the transition a little easier for early upgraders, with up to £100 back in your pocket if you buy a ROG or TUF B550 board with an eligible Ryzen CPU.

Naturally, the offer will be of little use to anyone who’s already bought a 3rd Gen Ryzen CPU, but if you’ve been eyeing up something like the excellent AMD Ryzen 3 3300X or even the super high-end Ryzen 9 3950X, then you’ll be able to take advantage of the cashback offer as long as you make your purchase between now and July 19th 2020.

You can see the full list of eligible motherboards and cashback amounts over on Asus’ website, but the long and short of it is that the more you spend, the more money you get back in your pocket. Buy a Ryzen 3 3300X with one of Asus’ eligible ROG Strix or TUF Gaming B550 boards, for example, and you’ll get just £20 cashback, while Ryzen 9 3950X buyers will get either £40, £50 or £75 cashback depending on which motherboard they opt for.

Ryzen 5 3600 and Ryzen 5 3600X buyers, meanwhile, can get a maximum of £40 cashback, while those who go for a Ryzen 7 3700X, 3800X and Ryzen 9 3900X can get a maximum of £50 cashback.

Of course, none of those figures match the top cashback offer of £100, but that’s because you’ll need to combine this offer with another Asus cashback offer to get the full amount. The good news is that this one doesn’t vary in the amount of money you can get back, as all Ryzen CPU and B550 bundle buyers will be able to claim an additional £25 by taking part in Asus’ ongoing Rate My Gear offer. All you need to do is write a review of your new B550 motherboard with the retailer you bought it from.

This will get you another £25 on top of whatever you were able to claim with the CPU and motherboard bundle. You don’t need to buy your motherboard and CPU from the same retailer either, according to Asus, which gives you some scope to hunt around a bit. You’ll still need to buy from a participating retailer, admittedly, but with Ebuyer, Overclockers UK, Scan, Currys PC World, Novatech, CCL, Box and Awd-IT all taking part in the cashback deal, you should have plenty of options to find some good CPU deals and motherboard deals alike.

As mentioned above, the promotion runs from today (June 16th) until July 19th 2020, and you’ll need to have redeemed your cashback offer by August 16th 2020.