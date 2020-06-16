Best budget gaming laptop deals of the week - 16th June 2020

Looking for a budget gaming laptop deal to take your gaming on the go? Here’s your latest roundup of all the best budget gaming laptop deals around that you can buy for under £1000 / $1000, complete with five more laptops – four of which join the ranks by way of discount code. Thanks, retailers.

Buying a gaming laptop used to involve spending a fortune on a machine that couldn’t hold a candle to a desktop’s performance, but thanks to the gradual shrinking of graphics chips, you’d be surprised by what today’s gaming laptops are capable of. Sadly, a lot of the very best gaming laptops still cost an absolute fortune, which is why we’ve rounded up the best budget gaming laptop deals that you can get for under £1000 / $1000.

Each week, we shop around on your behalf and line up a number of budget gaming laptop deals that won’t push you over the four figure mark. As ever with PC hardware, the more you can spend, the happier you’ll be with the results, but if you’re determined to keep your costs down to under £1000 / $1000, then these are the best budget gaming laptop deals you can buy today.

Best budget gaming laptop deals (UK):

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 120Hz IPS display, AMD Ryzen 7 3750H, 8GB RAM, RX 5500M, 512GB SSD, 2.3kg

It’s hard to go wrong with the specs of this laptop, and it’s currently £300 cheaper than its usual price of £1099. Scan are also throwing in some extras with this MSI Alpha 15, though don’t get too excited – it’s of variable usefulness unless you like baseball caps and keychains. Still, the gaming headset and laptop bag are certainly welcome.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 120Hz IPS display, AMD Ryzen 5 3550H, 8GB RAM, GTX 1660 Ti, 512GB SSD, 2.2kg

For £50 more than the MSI model above, this Asus TUF laptop only has a Ryzen 5 rather than a Ryzen 7, but if you’re dead set on an Nvidia graphics chip, then this is the way to go. It still represents pretty good value in the current market and you still get a free baseball cap showcasing your love of Scan to mark the occasion.

Specs: 17.3in, 1920×1080 display, Intel Core i5-9300H, 8GB RAM, GTX 1660 Ti, 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD

Dell has been a little confused with the specs here, only speaking of “optional 144Hz” and no mention of what it actually has with the model above, but it still represents good value once you apply the 15% discount code “PBBIGSALE” which brings this 17in beast well under four figures.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 144Hz IPS display, AMD Ryzen 7 4800H, 16GB RAM, Radeon RX 5600M, 512GB SSD, 2.5kg

The same voucher above – “PBBIGSALE” – can get you this superior AMD flavoured model. Ryzen and Radeon is in, Intel and Nvidia is out, and you get a decent amount of bang for your buck in a more portable 15.6in frame.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 144Hz IPS display, AMD Ryzen 7 4800H, 8GB RAM, GTX 1660 Ti, 512GB SSD, 2.2kg

Moving over to Ebay now, and the code “PANORAMA” gets you up to £60 off certain items including this well specced gaming laptop. Frankly though, good as this is, you’re probably better off getting the other model below for the same price if it’s still available, as the GTX 1660 Ti can’t compete with an RTX card.

Specs: 17.3in, 1920×1080, 120Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-9750H, 8GB RAM, RTX 2060, 256GB SSD, 2.6kg

For the same price – again using the voucher “PANORAMA” – you’re probably better off getting this Acer Nitro 5 laptop. Not only does it have a bigger screen, but you get an i7 processor and a fancy ray-tracing graphics chip for your money. The RAM is still a bit stingy and the SSD could be bigger, but this still offers good value.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 120Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-9750H, 8GB RAM, RTX 2060, 256GB SSD, 1.9kg

Coming in a pound under our max price for ‘budget gaming laptops’, it’s fair enough if you consider this too rich for your blood. But you definitely get what you pay for, with a powerful Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia’s ray-tracing enabled RTX 2060 graphics chip. It’s a bit stingy with the RAM, but it’s marked as upgradable, and that 256GB SSD can always be paired with an external hard drive if your Steam library is a bit on the large side.

Best budget gaming laptop deals (US):

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 60Hz IPS display, AMD Ryzen 7 4800G, 8GB RAM, RTX 2060, 512GB SSD, 2.3kg

Without doubt, the star of the show here is the RTX 2060 chip, which is pretty damned good on a laptop this price. Sure, the screen only has a 60Hz refresh rate rather than something a bit beefier like 144Hz, but if you want those ray tracing effects, then 60Hz will do you just fine.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 60Hz IPS display, AMD Ryzen 7 3750H, 8GB RAM, GTX 1660, 256GB SSD, 2.3kg

Once priced at $999, this is a decently specced gaming laptop at a keen price. Although both the RAM and SSD included are a bit stingy, you can upgrade the RAM at a later date, making this a good first step towards a gaming laptop that should last you a while.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 144Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-9750H, 16GB RAM, GTX 1650, 256GB SSD, 2.0kg

An Intel Core i7 and 16GB of RAM for this price is a great start, though a 256GB SSD and a GTX 1650 graphics chip is a bit of a letdown. Still, what it lacks in storage and graphical grunt, it makes up for in portability, as it’s both thin and a bit lighter than some of the other laptops on this list. However, if you can spare an extra $100, you might want to grab the Evoo model at the bottom of this list instead.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 144Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-9750H, 16GB RAM, GTX 1660 Ti, 512GB SSD, 2.0kg

The same laptop as the one above, but with our two complaints fixed: the GTX 1660 Ti is a lot more powerful than the GTX 1650, while twice the storage space means twice the room for your burgeoning Steam library. Definitely the version to get if you can stretch to $949.

How to get the best budget gaming laptop deal:

To help you get a great budget gaming laptop deal, there are a whole bunch of things to think about. First up, consider the size of the laptop. Generally, gaming laptops come in two sizes – 15.6in and 17.3in. You may think that bigger is better, but we’d caution you against this. Firstly, the whole point of getting a gaming laptop rather than a desktop is portability, and 17.3in models just aren’t that portable. Secondly, if you’re seeing a cheap price on a 17.3in laptop, it could very well be quantity over quality. Remember that you can always output your gaming laptop to a monitor or TV if you want a bigger and better picture.

Then there’s the age-old AMD vs Intel debate. As a rule of thumb, AMD CPUs tend to be (slightly) slower and (much) cheaper, while Intel CPUs are more expensive but nippier. Still, if it’s a choice between a Ryzen 5 and an Intel Core i3, then you should opt for the former.

As for graphics chips, it’s a similar picture between AMD and Nvidia, too. Once again, AMD is the cheaper option here, but Nvidia chips are a lot more common (and more powerful to boot). We’d recommend a minimum of an AMD Radeon RX 5500M or an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti if you want your laptop to last a good couple of years playing games at decent speeds and quality settings.

You should also look for a laptop that has at least 8GB of RAM, and ideally 16GB if you can find one. If you do opt for 8GB, dig into the details and see if you can add another 8GB stick yourself later on. This is the difference between a laptop with accessible RAM slots and those that have RAM soldered on.

Finally, it’s important to think about storage. Pretty much all gaming laptops come with fast SSD storage, but the amount included can vary wildly. Getting a 256GB model will undoubtedly be cheaper, but think about the kind of games you want to play and see how far that will take you. If you can, try and get one with two drives or a large, single SSD so you can have lots of games installed at the same time.

Gaming laptop displays also tend to be pretty weak on budget gaming laptops, even if their specs sound reasonable. If we haven’t reviewed the model ourselves, then look at customer reviews and see if common complaints emerge – screen ghosting, colour accuracy or low contrast. Generally, IPS displays tend to have the best colour reproduction, while TN panels are fast and often considered better for esports and competitive games, but often aren’t as accuracy as their IPS counterparts. You can read more about all the different types of panel in our gaming monitor panel types explained article if you want to find out more.

Then there are other niggles like fan noise or excessive heat under the WASD keys. Again, if we haven’t reviewed it, look at other customer reviews to see if these are particular problems. There’s no gaming laptop that runs completely silently, but some are much louder than others. These are all things that might make you wish you’d spent a bit more in the long run.

Finally, while gaming laptops are great for portability, when you’re at home, you may want to treat it like a desktop replacement. If you do, then why not have a read of our best gaming mouse, best gaming keyboard and best gaming headset guides as well to make sure you’re kitted out with the best peripherals to help you get the best out of it?

