Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Rainbow Six Siege's Operation Steel Wave is go go go

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

16th June 2020 / 6:07PM

Two new Operators arrived in Rainbow Six Siege today, the wall-busting attacker Ace and enemy-slowing defender Melusi. The latest update, Operation Steel Wave is go go go and brings a rework of the House map too. One of the new Operators uses water gadget to punch holes in walls, and the other has machines that’ll shout at your enemies. Come meet them.

Hailing from Norway, Ace has a water-powered gadget named S.E.L.M.A. which punches holes in surfaces. Thrown at a floor it’ll knock out one panel, but on walls it will roll down to blow out up to three panels. South Africa’s Melusi can stick up Banshee Sonic Defence gadgets, which are proxomity-activated to make a terrible throbbing noise which slows enemies and let you know they’re around. The Banshee is not invulnerable but is bulletproof so it’ll take some work to destroy.

As is standard for Siege, folks who own Siege’s year pass will get Ace and Melusi immediately but everyone else will need to wait until June 23rd then unlock them with Renown or R6 Credits.

A new secondary gadget, the Proximity Alarm, arrives today too. It does exactly what it says on the tin.

Today’s update also brings a rework of House, one of Siege’s original maps. The house itself has been expanded with new rooms, a new bomb site, and remodelling in other areas to fiddle with sight lines and access points. Ubisoft explained, “While we strived to keep this map as casual as possible, we still felt there were some things we needed to change in order for it to be well balanced.”

See Ubisoft’s Steel Wave page for more details and the patch notes. Few more balance tweaks and bits going on there. This little addendum notes a few last-minute fixes and tweaks too.

The new season’s battle pass will launch on June 29th.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Rainbow Six Siege

Dream team

57

E3 2019 games - every game confirmed

5

Rainbow Six Siege operators: Y4S1.3 update - best operators for beginners, best attackers, best defenders

Special operations

Rainbow Six Siege guide: Y4S1 update, tips and tricks to win matches

Getting back into the fray

Latest articles

Spaceship salvage sim Hardspace: Shipbreaker is now out in early access

1

Watch our Vidbuds try and play every demo in the Steam Game Festival

1

Main Assembly review (early access)

Aye, robot

1

WD have loads of external SSDs and HDDs going cheap at Amazon US right now