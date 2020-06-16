Steam Game Festival: Summer Edition starts today with demos and dev talks

Valve today will launch their Steam Game Festival, Summer Edition, a week-long virtual event helping helping fill the gap left by cancelled public games shows like EGX and PAX. The Stegafesumed will bring playable demos of upcoming games, including tastes of Inkle’s Pendragon and the weird adventure Genesis Noir. The Steam Game Festival will start at 6pm today (10am Pacific) and run until 6pm on Monday, June 22nd – though a few Fest demos have arrived early. Our VidBuds will be playing demos live this evening.

The full list of games in the Steam Game Festival, Summer Edition is not yet confirmed but quite a few have already announced their participation. A few games have caught my eye.

Pendragon, the Arthurian turn-based strategy RPG from Inkle, the makers of 80 Days and Heaven’s Vault. Windjammers 2, the sequel to a cult favourite Neo Geo frisbee battle game. Genesis Noir, the surreal metaphysical adventure game about saving your love from the Big Bang of a god’s gunshot. Fights In Tight Spaces, the turn-based tactical deckbuilding brawler about fights with slick action movie style. Starmancer, the strat-o-sim playing as an space station’s AI overlord who can care for their humans or live out grand ambitions of domination. The Iron Oath, the turn-based tactical RPG about a merc company across decades and centuries. Monster Crown, the Pokémon-ish throwback RPG. That’s only a handful of the games getting demos.

Some demos, like Genesis Noir, went live a little early as part of Guerrilla Collective events. The rest (and I’m still not entirely sure how big it will be – beyond “probably big?”) will be up here at 6, then mostly vanish when the event ends.

The RPS VidBuds will be playing Stegafesumed demos from 7-9pm live tonight (11am-1pm Pacific):



You can see some of the devchats, Q&As, and other bits coming on this Steam page, which frustratingly glitches a whole lot for me as I scroll. Not every game hosting an event will have a demo, mind.

Valve’s second Steam Game Festival follows one in March around the time GDC was supposed to happen.

Whatever you call it, hit our E3 2020 tag for more from this summer's blast of gaming announcements, trailers, and miscellaneous marketing. Our E3 stream schedule will tell you what to watch and when. See all the PC games at the PlayStation 5 show and everything at the PC Gaming Show, for starters.