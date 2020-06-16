The latest Ebay code takes up to 20% off Currys’ PC components

It’s the start of a new week, and yep, there’s another new Ebay code on the loose. Even better, this one seems to work with every PC component Currys PC World’s UK Ebay store has to offer, including an RTX 2070 Super graphics card for just £449, and Intel’s brand-new Core i7-10700K CPU for £342. It’s definitely worth having a nose around to see what you can find, but to help draw your attention to the biggest bargains on offer, I’ve rounded up all the best ones for your delectation below.

The code – PANORAMA – takes either 10, 15 or 20% off items at select stores. For PC gamers, the only stores worth paying attention to are Currys, Laptop Outlet Limited and the somewhat conceitedly named Best Laptop Deals Around. But hey, maybe you’d also enjoy FishingTackle2Go – who am I to judge?

The point is that this post is likely to only be dipping the surface of what’s out there if you dig around. But hey, it’s a start, so let’s begin with components over at Currys. This is the place to go for new PC upgrades, and from a quick search, I see you can get a brand-new Intel Core i7-10700K processor for £342, a 500GB Samsung Evo 860 for £67 and one of Gigabyte’s RTX 2070 Super graphics cards for £449, which is one of the cheapest prices we’ve seen for this type of card for absolutely ages – and a lot better than any of the recent deals in our regularly updated Graphics card deals, CPU deals and SSD deals hubs. Of course, there’s no telling how long these deals will stick around for, so snap them up while you can.

Moving on to gaming laptops at Currys, there are a few good’uns. The Asus TUF FX505DV (Ryzen 7 3750H, 16GB of RAM, RTX 2060) was already reduced, making it an absolute steal at £840. Or if your budget goes higher, then the 17.3in Acer Predator Helios 300 (Intel Core i7-9750H, 16GB of RAM, RTX 2060) is also tempting at £1339. Splitting the difference is the Acer Nitro 5, which keeps the RTX 2060 and Intel Core i7 processor, but has a slightly stingier 8GB of RAM. Still, for £939, there’s really not much to complain about.

Finally, let’s talk Currys gaming monitors. There are loads of bargains here – too many to mention, in fact – but here are a few to start you off. Asus’ curved 32in VA326HR monitor is down to £179 (although it does only have a 1920×1080 resolution, so I’d only recommend using this for gaming as opposed to work as well), while MSI’s curved Optix AG32CV with a 165Hz refresh rate can be had for £224. If you like your monitors slightly higher specced, then the 25in Nvidia G-Sync-enabled Alienware AW2518H can be yours for £368, or the 34in Alienware AW3420DW for £939.

Shop around and see what you can find. Just don’t forget to apply the code PANORAMA at checkout, or you’ll be in for a nasty surprise.