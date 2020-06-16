Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
1

Watch our Vidbuds try and play every demo in the Steam Game Festival

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

16th June 2020 / 5:15PM

Featured post

The RPS Vidbuds are getting involved in all the not-E3 fun this year. After their livestream of pre- and post-PC Gaming Show analysis, they’re upping the ante by playing as many of the Steam Game Festival: Summer Edition demos as possible. See both slices of lovely upcoming games, and Matthew Castle shouting about Toblerones probably. The stream starts at 7pm BST, and you can find the video embed after the jump.

If you weren’t in the know, the Steam Game Festival is a week long digi-vent running from today, celebrating upcoming games with free demos and Q&As with developers. You can learn more in a round up from Alice0 here that lists some of the demos you can get your chops around (including Inkle’s Arthurian strategy RPG Pendragon and mad space adventure noir game Genesis Noir), but next week they’ll all be gone. Luckily, the VidBuds will be nailing down as many as possible for posterity in video form.

We’ll also have some written thoughts on some of the demos, just probably with less Toblerone chat. I’m not guaranteeing no Toblerone chat, though.

Whatever you call it, hit our E3 2020 tag for more from this summer's blast of gaming announcements, trailers, and miscellaneous marketing. Our E3 stream schedule will tell you what to watch and when. See all the PC games at the PlayStation 5 show and everything at the PC Gaming Show, for starters.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

RPS's dep ed. Small person powered by tea and and enthusiasm for video game romances. Send me interesting etymological facts and cool horror games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Rainbow Six Siege's Operation Steel Wave is go go go

Spaceship salvage sim Hardspace: Shipbreaker is now out in early access

1

Main Assembly review (early access)

Aye, robot

1

WD have loads of external SSDs and HDDs going cheap at Amazon US right now

Latest articles

Rainbow Six Siege's Operation Steel Wave is go go go

Spaceship salvage sim Hardspace: Shipbreaker is now out in early access

1

Main Assembly review (early access)

Aye, robot

1

WD have loads of external SSDs and HDDs going cheap at Amazon US right now