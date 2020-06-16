Watch our Vidbuds try and play every demo in the Steam Game Festival

The RPS Vidbuds are getting involved in all the not-E3 fun this year. After their livestream of pre- and post-PC Gaming Show analysis, they’re upping the ante by playing as many of the Steam Game Festival: Summer Edition demos as possible. See both slices of lovely upcoming games, and Matthew Castle shouting about Toblerones probably. The stream starts at 7pm BST, and you can find the video embed after the jump.



If you weren’t in the know, the Steam Game Festival is a week long digi-vent running from today, celebrating upcoming games with free demos and Q&As with developers. You can learn more in a round up from Alice0 here that lists some of the demos you can get your chops around (including Inkle’s Arthurian strategy RPG Pendragon and mad space adventure noir game Genesis Noir), but next week they’ll all be gone. Luckily, the VidBuds will be nailing down as many as possible for posterity in video form.

We’ll also have some written thoughts on some of the demos, just probably with less Toblerone chat. I’m not guaranteeing no Toblerone chat, though.

