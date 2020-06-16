WD have loads of external SSDs and HDDs going cheap at Amazon US right now

Amazon US are having a bit of a sale on jumbo external SSDs and HDDs at the moment, including $15 off the 4TB model of WD’s Black P10 external HDD, which is the lowest price it’s been since the beginning of April, an all-time low of $126 for WD’s 1TB My Passport Go SSD, and a massive $100 off the 2TB model of WD’s Black P50 SSD, making it a great time to snap one up if you regularly take your games with you on the go.

For those after the most storage for the smallest possible price, WD’s Black P10 external HDDs are great value for money. Naturally, their read and write speeds pale compared to their portable SSD siblings, but there’s simply no beating them when they come to price – and at these discounts they’re absolutely worth snapping up.

The best deal is on the 4TB model, which has dropped from $120 to $105 in the last couple of days. There were a few days at the start of April where it fell as low as $99, according to our Amazon price tracker, but otherwise it’s been stuck at $120 ever since. Admittedly the 5TB model is only a fraction more at $125 at the moment, but this has actually risen in price recently, as it was just $114 at the end of last week, so I’d urge you to hold fire on that one, even if an extra 1TB for $20 seems tempting. The same goes for the 2TB Black P10, which was just $70 last week, but has now risen to $80.

Instead, the better option for 5TB hunters is to get the special Xbox One edition, which is still $120 (down from $130 last week). This works in exactly the same way as the regular version comes with two free months of Xbox Game Pass as well, making it extra good value.

If it’s external SSDs you’re after, though, then you’ve got a number of choices. If you’re particularly enamoured with the corrugated, military briefcase look of WD’s Black game drives, then the 2TB model of WD’s Black P50 SSD is currently $100 cheaper than usual, going for $400 instead of the usual $500. Not exactly pocket change, but that’s the price you pay for the speed of an external SSD. The 1TB model, meanwhile, is a stable $250, while the 500GB version is unmoving at $155.

However, those after a true external SSD bargain should cast their eyes on towards WD’s My Passport Go external SSD, which is far cheaper than its Black P50 counterpart. The 500GB model is a bit more expensive than usual, but the 1TB and 2TB models are both reduced with the tasteful blue / gaudy yellow versions of the 1TB model going for $126 (down from $145) and the yellow 2TB job available for $280 (down from $320).

If you’re after an internal SSD drive, then be sure to consult our SSD deals hub for all of the latest and cheapest prices.