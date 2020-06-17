Fortnite's new season has flooded the world

A storm has swept through Fortnite, leaving the island looking a bit like the Universal Studios stunt show, Waterworld: A Live Sea War Spectacular. Chapter 2 Season 3 launched today and the battle royale’s map has been remade once again, with large chunks of it now underwater. And yes, you really can get around by fast by snagging a shark with your fishing rod then water-skiing behind it. A Jason Momoa Aquaman is here too?



The flood comes in the wake of a live in-game event on Monday involving a mysterious device named, ah, The Device. That event did have some cool first-person cutscenes too, hinting at… something? I could not tell you what Fortnite’s plot is but I do like how Epic tell these scenes in a huge multiplayer game (it has come at a price: the pace of developing the live game has at times lead to horrible crunch at Epic).

Anywho, now most of the map is flooded (consult the new map) and these waters are not empty. Sharks are roaming around, and they can leap out to flatten you if you’re by the water. But you can kill ’em for the loot in their bellies, and if snag one with a fishing rod you can hop on your skiis and drive it around. Groups of hostile new NPC ‘Marauders’ are dropping in too.

A new season means a new battle pass with new skins, wraps, emotes, and other cosmetics. As ever, everyone can unlock a few bits for free and it’ll cost you 950 V-Bucks for the full pass – though passes do eventually pay out more than they cost, if you play enough. It does have some very good skins:



Fortnite is free-to-play through the Epic Games Launcher.