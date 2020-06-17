Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Hardspace: Shipbreaker is so destructive... but so relaxing

A spaceman came sawing

Colm Ahern

Video Producer

17th June 2020 / 1:00PM

Without good, honest workers stripping apart old spaceships, the galaxy would be much more crowded. The reason you never see Luke Skywalker run into traffic is because of the hard work done by the great tradesmen of the Milky Way. If you’ve always been more interested in carefully dismantling spaceships rather than flying them, Hardspace: Shipbreaker is definitely something you should check out.

The name of the game does most of the heavy lifting when it comes to explaining exactly what it is, but that didn’t stop me from recording a 30-minute video that you can have a look at below. Those who like a bit more bombast should at least watch the start. Things get hairy when you’re not careful. And if you’re looking for more moving images with sound, subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun YouTube channel. There’s absolutely loads of it on there.

As one of the shipbreakers, your job is to destroy all the old spaceships that have been left behind by people. But, rather than just blow them up with some space grenades, you have to meticulously cut them open and then deposit their bits into the relevant places. You don’t want to stick a bit of aluminium in the processor, now, do you!? (You don’t. Aluminium goes in the furnace.) The more material you salvage, the more money you earn. And that’s good because you have to pay off a massive debt that you owe to your employer, the Lynx Corporation.

Even with a poor credit rating hanging over you, hacking away at the seemingly endless number of ships that end up in your yard is just.. so relaxing. There’s some cause for concern when you rip open a fuel tank, of course, but the rest of the time it is utter bliss. It’s out now in early access on Steam.

Who am I?

Colm Ahern

Video Producer

Sonic the Hedgehog apologist and video maker. It's pronounced "Cull-um".

