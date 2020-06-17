Save $120 on this excellent Acer Nitro XV273 gaming monitor

If you’re in the market for an excellent gaming monitor and don’t care about anything more than 1080p gaming, then you’ll be pleased to hear that Amazon US have knocked $120 off the 27in Acer Nitro XV273 at the moment (which is the 1080p, 240Hz sibling of the superb Acer Nitro XV273K Katharine reviewed late last year), taking this once $490 monitor down to just $360.

From the specs, it has pretty much everything we’d look for in a gaming monitor. It’s one of Nvidia’s few officially certified G-Sync Compatible monitors, which means that both Nvidia and AMD graphics card owners will be able to take advantage of its variable refresh rate technology for super smooth, tear-free gaming, and it has a whopping 240Hz refresh rate and DisplayHDR 400 support, giving you a little bit of HDR goodness in there as well.

While we haven’t tested the 1080p version, Katharine couldn’t get enough of the 4K edition when she reviewed it, saying: “It’s pretty much the perfect gaming monitor for anyone who’s been hankering after an Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate display but doesn’t want to spend an absolute fortune on it.” Given the 1080p model now costs about a third of the price, it’s certainly a good option for those with more modest budgets and/or have no need for 4K.

Frankly at this price, there isn’t much else that comes close in terms of features, but there are a couple of other options on sale right now if you prefer more pixels to having HDR support and that ludicrously high 240Hz refresh rate. For example, Newegg are selling Acer’s 27in Nitro VG270U monitor for $300 at the moment, down from $360, and this one has 2560×1440 resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.

Alternatively, Newegg have also got the 2560×1440 Asus PB278QV on offer. This 75Hz monitor is now $270, down from $300, but unless you’re particularly enamoured with the look of the thing, you’d be better off spending another $10 and getting the Samsung C27JG56 for its currently discounted price of $280 instead. This is another 1440p monitor, but one that bumps up the refresh rate to 144Hz.

For more of this week’s best gaming monitor deals, check out our regularly updated Gaming monitor deals hub.