Clockwork spacefarer Outer Wilds lands on Steam today

The celestial bodies have spoken. Outer Wilds‘ interstellar time-loop has reset once more – and this time, Epic exclusivity has been removed from the galactic equation. After making the announcement back in March, Mobius Digital’s clockwork solar system arrived on Steam today – leaving you with no excuse for not picking up the RPS crew’s favourite folksy space romp.

As favourite games of 2019, the RPS regulars have been gushing over Mobius’ stellar space-puzzler since its launch that year. For instance, here’s vidbud Matthew laying out why he reckons it’s one of the best adventure games ever made.



Put behind the controls of a rickety wooden spaceship, Outer Wilds tasks you with taking your people’s tentative first steps in the great expanse. That the sun’s going supernova in 20 minutes is only a small complication, of course – but thanks to temporal shenanigans, you’ll be booted back to the start of the cycle each time. What follows is a fantastic time-looping adventure, each reset giving you another chance to dig into the solar system’s clockwork systems in the hopes of putting off the end of the universe for good.

I can’t really understate how much the RPS crew latched onto Mobius’ little spaceship that could. Outer Wilds wasn’t just one of our top games of last year – the gang argue that it might be one of the best games of the last decade, period. For a more in-depth look, contributor Alex Wiltshire broke down how developers Mobius created just one of Outer Wilds’ many brilliant, bizarre planets.

While you may have your own reasons for not wanting to use the Epic Games Store, Brendy urged you to “fire that sentiment into the sun” in his Outer Wilds review. “You would be a silly space explorer to miss something this bright and big-hearted,” he reckons, and who are you to let the lad down?

If you did ignore Brendy’s advice, however, now’s your chance to hop into a phenomenal time-travelling puzzle-box. Outer Wilds is out now on Steam for £12.99/€13.99/$16.65.