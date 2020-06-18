Damn... Steam is finally good

They’ve only gone and put Titanfall 2 on Steam, readers. BT-7274 (and whatever the boring human bloke’s name was) have jettisoned from their exclusive spot on Origin, crashing into Valve’s house like, well, a hulking great metal man. At a third of the price for the next three weeks, you’ve no excuse for not checking out one of the finest first-person shooters of the last ten years.

If your knowledge of Respawn shooters begins and ends with Apex Legends, let me be the first to welcome you to the cockpit. Think ApeLegs, but faster, deadlier. Tighter arenas, wall-running, and 25-ton battlemechs.



The first Titanfall had some neat ideas regarding multiplayer narratives – maps playing out over a pseudo-campaign between the Militia rebels and the industrial fascists of the IMC. But it’s the second one people really remember. I’m a little cooler on Titanfall 2’s campaign than a lotta folks, but it’s hard to be too down on missions that give you the prompt to “press F to time-travel.” Fantastic stuff, that.

In a frankly shameful betrayal of my personal brand, I didn’t get into Titanfall 2 until ApeLegs dropped early last year. By then, the only folks still playing Titanfall were hardened veterans. Professional parkour gunmen who could skip across maps at 100mph, killing chumps like me with a blink. While it’ll still require an Origin account to access, bringing Titanfall 2 over to Steam can only help pump a little life back into the playerbase – and hopefully, offer up some fairer fights.

Like The Sims 4, Titanfall 2 drops on Steam alongside a crop of other EA titles making the jump from Origin – a process that kicked off in earnest earlier this month. That’s all ahead of tonight’s EA Play showcase, too. Our vidbuds Matthew and Colm will be tuning in for the evening shift at 11:40BST, providing their own post-show commentary.

Titanfall 2 can be grabbed on Steam right now. At 67% off ’til June 9th, that’s one of the generation’s best run n’ guns going for £8.24.

