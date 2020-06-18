Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Desperados 3 now has a free tabletop RPG

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

18th June 2020 / 5:40PM

In case you’re somehow already done with the delightful Desperados 3, publishers THQ Nordic have launched an official Desperados tabletop roleplaying game. Together with the pen & paper people at Pegasus, it the rootin’ tootin’ tactical video game into one of those there imaginary games where you and your squadmates can pash whenever you want. It’s out now, and it’s free to download – printer not included.

The Desperados RPG is about, y’know, wild west stuff. Like the game, it’s basically straight but does splash in a touch of magic. I couldn’t for the life of me tell you which RPG system it uses but it looks pretty simple. You’ll need to print character sheets, counters, and a few scenery bits, then scavenge a few six-sided dice from any game. Here’s Becca Scott to explain:

Head on over to DriveThruRPG to download the Desperados RPG. You will need to create an account, then it’ll give you the game as PDFs.

Credits in the book say it’s originally developed and written by Ian Lemke, who writes for The Expanse’s RPG adaptation, and adapted and rewritten by André Frenzer, who has written Call Of Cthulhu scenarios.
T
Our Desperados 3 review declared it “every bit as brilliant” as Shadow Tactics, the previous squad ’em up from Minimi Games. So, it’s good. It’s out now on Steam and GOG for £45/€50/$50, and has a demo available on both stores too.

Shadow Tactics came to tables too, with a board game funded on Kickstarter in 2019.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Desperados 3 review

Cull cussing cowboys creatively

75

Desperados 3 is out now, and it's great

13

This Desperados 3 choose your own trailer has you decide between stealth and strength

6

Play demos for Desperados 3 and System Shock right now via GOG

6

Latest articles

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed (again) into November

4

Dirt 5 secures a filthy release date on Steam this October

Clockwork spacefarer Outer Wilds lands on Steam today

5

EA put more resources into moderating bad behaviour, launching a Positive Play Charter

1