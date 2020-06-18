Gigabyte is worried buyers of its 5600XT can’t cook for themselves

It’s only June, but we may have to close entries on the “weirdest marketing strapline of the year” awards, because Gigabyte have gone and smashed it, while also scooping up the “oddest freebie” trophy at the same time.

That strapline is “DO WHAT TASTES RIGHT!”. Is this a suggestion that you should eat their Radeon graphics card, or a warning that you should not?

It really means you get a £15 Just Eat voucher with Radeon 5600 XT cards bought this month. In other words, the company has decided that buyers of its mid-range graphics cards could do with a good hot meal. Or at least a lukewarm one, depending on the reliability of delivery drivers in your area.

To qualify for Gigabyte’s peculiar take on Meals on Wheels, you simply have to buy a Radeon 5600 XT from either Box (£261), CCL Computers (£260), Ebuyer (£270), Novatech (£270), Overclockers (£279) or Scan (£278) by July 31 and then join the company’s AORUS Club. You’ll then get a code emailed your way within 30 days – considerably slower than the takeaway should arrive, you’d hope.

Both Box and CCL Computers’ prices are pretty competitive, matching our top deal in our Graphics card deals post this week. So if you’re after a 5600 XT this is actually a pretty good way to get one – just make sure to install your card before your fingers are coated with a fine film of sweet and sour sauce.

Alternatively, and somewhat more usefully, MSI is giving away $40/£32 worth of Steam credit to anyone who buys their 5600 XT cards before the end of July. But prices at the eligible retailers are a bit higher: Box (£279), CCL Computers (£279), Ebuyer (£279) or Scan (£290). So really, you’re probably better off getting a Gigabyte card and enjoying a nice Paneer Bhuna instead.

Whichever you opt for, the 5600 XT is a great card. Indeed, in our pick of the best graphics card, Katharine describes it as the top card for 1080p gaming. “The RX 5600 XT offers smooth, 60fps speeds in pretty much every one of today’s biggest blockbusters on Ultra graphics quality,” she writes, adding that it’s nearly as fast as Nvidia’s RTX 2060 for considerably less money.

And now it comes with free food. What a time to be alive.