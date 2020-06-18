Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Horror turn-based tactics game Othercide is coming in July

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

18th June 2020 / 11:03AM

The stylish turn-based tactical action of Othercide is coming on July 28th, publishers Focus Home Interactive have announced. That’s the post-Apocalyptic one about fighting demon-y beasties with an army of ‘Daughters’, female warriors who wear flowing scarves and strike cool poses. Lots of talk about suffering. Bit of blood magic, maybe. And sacrifice, definitely. It’s a hearty slap of mood, though I’ve not yet seen much of how it plays.

The end times have come once more, and all we have left are Daughters (cloned? cloned-but-with-magic?) from a mighty warrior. With the three classes of Daughter–gun, spear, and shield–we’ll fight back the nightmares, levelling up our girls, unlocking new abilities, and maybe losing a few. Daughters have (or so the plan once was, I don’t know how much it’s changed over the years) permadeath and no healing, but you can sacrifice other Daughters to heal your wounded, grasping red hands clawing up at them on that menu screen. Which is a moody way to portray a shifting of resources.

Othercide’s turns run on a per-character timeline, with Daughters and enemies getting bumped up and down by different abilities and moves affecting initiative. The most I’ve seen of how everything works is in this video from the Ian Games Network in February:

Othercide is coming to Steam on July 28th. It’ll be on PS4 and Xbone at launch too, with a Switch version following later this summer. For now, see its website for more.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Horror tactical RPG Othercide is coming this summer

4

Screenshot Saturday: cute cottages, feisty felines, and bleak buildings

1

GeForce Now Founders memberships are available again

Woodland survival sim Among Trees has the best mushrooms ever

Not mush room for improvement

Latest articles

GeForce Now Founders memberships are available again

Woodland survival sim Among Trees has the best mushrooms ever

Not mush room for improvement

Watch EA Play Live 2020 right here and stick around for Vidbud analysis

Star Wars: Squadrons goals

4

How to make wings in Terraria

Tips to getting souls