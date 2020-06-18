Surprise! The Sims 4 is now on Steam

Ahead of their big notE3 stream tonight, Electronic Arts have casually dropped The Sims 4 and its expansions onto Steam, no big deal. How criminal that one of the best management games has been locked in EA’s tower. Titanfall 2 is here too. Steam’s page does note that Sims 4 will install and use Origin, mind, so evidently you can’t have everything.

You can buy The Sims 4 on Steam right now. The base game has a 50% discount at launch, bringing it £17.49/€19.99/$19.99. All of the expansions have 20-30% off right now too, except for the latest – see Alice Bee’s Sims 4: Eco Lifestyle review to see if that one is worth your money (spoiler: ahh not as much as hoped).



If you just want to lark about with the game, maybe look up The Sims 4 cheats for everything from editing characters to spawning items.

When EA announced their return to Steam last year, they did say The Sims 4 was coming, though at this point I had expected they would save the news for tonight’s show. Apparently, they have no patience. For the rest of EA’s notE3 news, our VidBuds will be watching EA Play Live on stream tonight with pre- and post- commentary. Given that the show starts at midnight for us in the UK (4pm Pacific) I’m guessing it’ll have a surreal, sleep-deprived vibe.

