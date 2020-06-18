Watch EA Play Live 2020 right here and stick around for Vidbud analysis

Myself and Matthew are continuing Rock Paper Shotgun’s not-E3 E3 2020 video coverage with some pre- and post-show chat on EA’s EA Play Live 2020 show, starting at 11.40pm BST. We’d love it if you came and watched us talk absolute wallop at an ungodly hour. I will be caning some Nescafé Azera to stay up. Inhaling granules straight from the tin.

If you didn’t watch our coverage of The PC Gaming Show 2020, let me tell you how this is going to work. So, we’ll be going live 20 minutes before the show kicks off to speculate on whether or not EA will announce a new Saboteur or WCW Mayhem. Then, the two of us will shut our traps while the show is actually happening.

After EA finishes up their (probably) hourish-long presentation with a 15 minute demo of Mass Effect Andromeda 2, The Vidbuds will be back on-screen to go through the entirety of the show. We’ll breakdown all the trailers, announcements, forced co-host banter, everything.



Excited? Of course you are. Join myself, Colm Ahern, as well as the always optimistic Matthew Castle at 11:40pm BST tonight for some EA Play Live 2020 reaction and analysis. We’ll likely be knackered by the time it finishes up, so I can’t confidently say it’ll be full of great insight. Although, I can say that you’ll be able to watch two grown men strive for coherency at around 1 o’ clock in the morning. Fun!