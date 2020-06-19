A new Skate is coming, one day

Electronic Arts have announced a surprise return for Skate, the open-world skateboarding series which has lain fallow since 2010’s Skate 3 (pictured). The game seems more of a dream than anything at this point, not showing even concept art of a sk8r pulling sikk air, but it’s a dream I share. And while the previous Skate games were exclusive to consoles, that was before EA had a change of heart and got well into PC gaming again. I would be quite surprised if Skate 4 did not come to PC too. I want to believe.

Like a lot of their future games, EA had nothing to show of this. The announcement was just a (nice) quick chat between two of the (nice) devs. Here’s everything we know, the full transcript of the reveal conversation between Skate game director Deran Chung and Skate creative director Cuz Parry:

Chung: Thank you. So, the moment is here. We finally get to say: Parry: We’re back! We’re doing it! Skate’s happening! We’re rolling! We’ve secretly got together, it’s the beginning, the Skate evolution continues. Chung: We’ve been waiting years, honestly, to make the right game at the right time with the right idea and really, really pleased to say that we’re here. It is really early but it takes a little while to find Cuz or wake him up. Parry: Dude, harsh. So, we’ve got a long way to go but we’re stoked and this is just the beginning. Chung: And seriously, we really can’t wait to bring you guys in and have you be a part of it with us. Parry: We want to thank you for your passion, your patience, and all the support that you’ve shown us to get to this point. Chung: Oh and the comments! Parry: It’s amazing. We cannot believe you commented this into existence. Amazing! Skate changed my life. Thank you so much. Skate forever.

I like their energy (watch them on video here). I wish them the best. I would very much like to play a new Skate. I will certainly not consider the game real or confirmed for at least the next year or two. Publishers have cancelled games far later in development. It is weird that they’re announcing this so early, but it was also the most exciting part of the whole EA Play Live showcase so I guess I get why.

In the meantime, remasters of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2 are coming in September. Session and Skater XL are still grinding around early access. And Skatebird has a demo in the Steam Game Festival right now. But none have the style and chaos of Skate.

To end on a sunnier note, here’s a Skate 3 glitch compilation video which has been making me laugh like a drain for almost eight years now:



