A Way Out devs announce co-op platformer It Takes Two

Following the cooperative crime tale of A Way Out, developers Hazelight today announced a cooperative platformer, It Takes Two. Love a bit of co-op, that lot. It Takes Two is about a wee kid who tries to escape her parents’ impending divorce by creating two toys of them to play with, who magically come alive, so we’ll be controlling them in her escapist fantasies. Learn a bit, but not much, in the announcement trailer below.



“You could say you’re almost controlling their emotions, you’re almost playing their emotions,” Hazelight founder Josef Fares said. “There’s even levels where we’re actually making a mechanic for [the dolls’] emotions, so again: marrying the story and the mechanics. And I think for the players that’s going to feel very new, different, and unique, they haven’t played anything like this before.”

He’s gone to be thrilled/mortified when he discovers the past decade of indie puzzle-platformers.

It Takes Two is due to launch in 2021. For now, its website has… no information.

Kevin Wong played Hazelight’s last with his wife for our A Way Out review, and found they slipped into the characters, having started out trying to analyse situations logically and tactically. “But the deeper we delved into the game, the less we were debating as Barbara and Kevin, and the more we were debating as Vincent and Leo. We had identified with our characters, and we were advocating for their respective views and wants. Usually, in the course of gameplay, a game’s character becomes an avatar for you. But A Way Out accomplishes something far more subversive and bold. Eventually, for better or for worse, you become an avatar for your character.”

