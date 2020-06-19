Apex Legends gets cross-platform multiplayer this autumn

Respawn Entertainment today announced cross-platform multiplayer is coming to Apex Legends this autumn, bringing together players from Origin, PS4, Xbone… and the newly-announced Steam and Switch editions. Those are coming in autumn too. Respawn also announced the next Collection Event is coming on Tuesday the 23rd, named Lost Treasures.

No firm details on Steam and Switch yet, they’re just happening, okay. Before then, Lost Treasures starts next Tuesday.



Lost Treasures will also bring a new limited-time mode, Armed And Dangerous Evolved. Respawn explain: “it’s snipers, shotguns & Evo Armor only, with no Respawn Beacons. Instead, you’ll be able to revive your fallen teammates with a new item: the Mobile Respawn Beacon. You’ll start each match with one in your inventory, so choose wisely when and where to deploy it.”

24 exclusive new cosmetics are coming, including Mirage’s Heirloom melee weapon. It’s a fancy one: a trophy of himself, with a string you can pull to say something smart. Ideally for stoving in faces. See the event page for more.

Cross-platform multiplayer between PC and console can bring problems. Hackers on PC in a fellow battle royale, Call Of Duty: Warzone drove many console players out of cross-play, causing the devs to start requiring two-factor authentication to stop banned wrong’uns just making new accounts.

