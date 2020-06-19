Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Assassin's Creed Origins is free to play for the weekend

Lauren Morton

Contributor

19th June 2020 / 6:47PM

Put yer sand shoes on, folks. We’re going to Egypt. Assassin’s Creed Origins is free to play this weekend. Start downloading now if you happened to miss this particular chapter of stealth, stabbing, and wall climbing.

If you’ve lost count of Creed games, this is the one from 2017. You know, before our summer vacation in Greece but after London. AC Oranges is a big open romp through ancient Egypt in the shoes of ya boy Bayek as he attempts to avenge his son’s death.

Edwin Evans-Thirlwell found Origins to be pretty alright as far as assassin games go. “To play Origins is often to be hit by what I can only describe as acute ‘verb envy’, as the grandeur and delicacy of the setting chafes against the small, broad range of ways you’re able to act upon it, a range that is a little bare-bones even by the standards of Ubisoft’s famously repetitive open worlds,” he says in his Assassin’s Creed Origins review. Egypt is a lovely place and Bayek is a lovely fellow, but “if the levelling and to-do list grate, the series has never offered a society and a landscape so worthy of close attention.”

If that sounds like your bag, or heck you’re just impatiently waiting for the next stab ’em up Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you can try Origins for free this weekend. You’ll need to download it from Ubisoft’s own Uplay game launcher. It’s free to play through Sunday, June 21st.

After your free time is up, you’ll need to buy a copy of Oranges to continue your save file. It’s normally priced at £50/€60/$60 but is currently 80% off on Ubisoft’s store.

