Kingdom Come: Deliverance is free to play for the weekend

Ah who needs magic in RPGs anyway, right? Henry of Skalitz of Kingdom Come: Deliverance fame sure doesn’t. If you’re looking for another big RPG to tickle your tabard, Warhorse Studios’ big RPG about life as a blacksmith turned soldier in medieval Europe is getting a free to play weekend.

“Without a home, family, or future you end up in the service of Lord Radzig Kobyla, who is forming a resistance against the invasion,” say Warhorse Studios. “Fate drags you into this bloody conflict and shoves you into a raging civil war, where you help fight for the future of Bohemia.”



You might initially be inclined to call it Skyrim minus magic, but Edwin Evans-Thirlwell likens it more to The Witcher what with the investigations, alchemy, and an accidentally social-climbing protagonist equally derided and needed by those around him.

“Deliverance’s narrative is good at taking you places and changing its tune to fit the circumstances, but the tale itself dissatisfies,” says his Kingdom Come: Deliverance review. “Largely that’s because it’s more about machinations than people, offering up a parade of soap opera sketches.”

As for combat, “Kingdom Come’s melee combat is as tough as horseshoes…It’s a ferociously in-depth system that’s enjoyable to master, but you’ll need to grit your teeth.”

I’ve already got a copy of Deliverance sitting in my Epic Games Store library from when it was briefly free for keeps, but haven’t quite talked myself into taking the plunge. Perhaps this will be the reminder I need to try it out.

If you didn’t grab it back then, you can play it for free on Steam this weekend through this Sunday, June 21st. If you find yourself yearning for more Holy Roman adventures, you can pick it up to keep at a 50% discount, that’s £12.49/€14.99/$14.99, through Monday, June 22nd.