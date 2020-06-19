Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Razer has cut the price of its mice, keyboards and headsets for Father’s Day

Alan Martin

Contributor

19th June 2020 / 11:53AM

Okay, first off let me say that I agree with you: I don’t believe people really are shopping for games hardware for their Dads on Father’s Day, and if anybody is, then I’ve never met them. Still, a discount is a discount, and as you don’t have to show your child/father as a form of ID upon purchase, then you may as well take advantage of the holiday all the same.

With that in mind, Razer’s sale on peripherals for Father’s Day is definitely worth looking at, with gaming mice, keyboards and headsets all reduced. There’s up to $100 off some items, so it’s not minor cuts here and there.

You can browse the full range here, but I’ve highlighted some decent picks below too.

For starters, the Razer Basilisk Ultimate gaming mouse and Gigantus V2 3XL soft mouse mat bundle would normally cost $200, but is now available for $130. If you want a keyboard too, then the Razer Huntsman gaming keyboard is down $60 to $90, or you could get the BlackWidow Elite for $130 instead of its usual $170.

Not everything is quite that expensive, though, and it’s a good opportunity to pick up mid-range equipment on the cheap, too. The Kraken X gaming headset, for example, is $50, while the DeathAdder Essential mouse is down $20 to $30. The Basilisk gaming mouse is usually $70, but is yours for $50 too.

There are plenty more options in there, so take a look around and see what you can find. We won’t let Razer know it’s not really for your father. Your secret is safe with us.

Who am I?

Alan Martin

Contributor

Alan is RPS' new deals deputy, rustling up all the latest game and hardware bargains for your discounted deals pleasure.

More by me

