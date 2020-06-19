Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

1

Star Wars: Squadrons trailer explains a whole lot more

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

19th June 2020 / 12:50AM

EA tonight showed off more Star Wars: Squadrons in a new trailer, following its cinematic announcement on Monday. It may not be a straight gameplay video with all the answers you’d hope for but it does explain and show a fair bit. It does also: look very pretty with its lasers and explosions.

So it looks like at least some element of managing your weapons/shields power balance like in ye olde X-Wing and Tie Fighter games?

With both Empire and Rebellion playable, Squadrons will have a singleplayer story set after the events of Return Of The Jedi. 5v5 multiplayer is coming with several modes too, supporting cross-platform play between PC and consoles. Also it’ll support VR, if you wanna get gogged off your face with Picard and the boys.

Seeing Monday’s announcement gave our Nate a strong feeling nostalgia for the 90s Tie Fighter game, wanting. After a little reflection, he came back saying “I’m not sure it’s possible for there to be a successor to Tie Fighter.” Probably right.

Star Wars: Squadrons is due to launch October 2nd on Steam and Origin. It will cost £35/€40/$40, or is covered by an Origin Access Premier subscription service. It’s also headed to Xbone and PS4. For now, see its website for more info.

Whatever you call it, hit our E3 2020 tag for more from this summer's blast of gaming announcements, trailers, and miscellaneous marketing. Our E3 stream schedule will tell you what to watch and when. See all the PC games at the PlayStation 5 show and everything at the PC Gaming Show, for starters.

