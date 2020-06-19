The next game from the makers of Fe is Lost In Random

The studio behind Fe and Flipping Death today announced their next game, Lost In Random. Looking like some sort of action-adventure dealio, it continues their real strong sense of style. We play a girl in a fairytale land ruled by the roll of the dice, and I think now the dice becomes our friend and it’s alive and we use it to beat up baddies? I’m game. Come watch the announcement trailer yourself.



We don’t know much beyond that. Its website blurb explains: “Welcome to the world of Random, a dark kingdom where every citizen’s future is determined by the roll of a dice. Will you be defeated by your fate or embrace chaos and learn to make it work in your favour? Embark on a journey with Even and her sidekick Dicey to play the odds and break the curse of Random.” And the game’s due in 2021.

That’s enough to get me interested in a new Zoink game. Our Fe review called the metroidvania-ish explore ’em up “a truly beautiful game, uplifting, gorgeous and alive” and our Flipping Death review praised its writing and art style (though other parts, less). They are moving in good and interesting directions. And that dice critter is lovely.

Dicey Dungeons lead Terry Cavanagh weighed in with enthusiasm for another game having cute dicecritters:

We opted to make the 1 be a butthole, but there are no wrong answers here — Terry Cavanagh (@terrycavanagh) June 19, 2020

I don’t think I ever noticed that in Dicey. Now I want to look out for it. And to really not look out for it.

Disclosure: Terry Cavanagh is a pal.

