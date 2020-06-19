The ray tracing GeForce RTX 2070 is down to £384

If you want a GeForce RTX card, you have to put down some serious cash, especially with supply chains somewhat challenged by that whole global pandemic thing. Prices start around the £300 for the RTX 2060, so it’s definitely worth highlighting that you don’t have to pay that much more to upgrade to the much improved RTX 2070.

At Aria, you can buy Palit’s GeForce RTX 2070 8GB Dual Turing graphics card for £384. In fact, if you act quickly you can get it for £376, but as there are only two available at said super special price, it felt a bit misleading to put it in the headline.

– Palit GeForce RTX 2070 8GB Dual Turing graphics card – £384 at Aria

It should go without saying that this is a good deal, but to emphasise the point: when I updated our graphics card deals of the week a few days ago, the best price I could find was £410 for the exact same model. Looks like I’ll be editing that page when I’m done here, then.

So what can you expect from the RTX 2070? Great 1440p performance, that’s what. You should be able to hit 60fps in most games with max settings enabled, and of course if you’re happy to sacrifice some of that smoothness you can get gorgeous ray tracing effects in supported games.

It’s not quite as speedy as AMD’s top of the range card, the Radeon RX 5700 XT, which can currently be had for £360. But that card doesn’t support ray tracing – and if you have a G-Sync monitor, you’ll probably want to stick with Nvidia. In truth, either card will do you right, and should mean you don’t have to think about upgrading again for a little while.