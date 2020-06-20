Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Call Of Duty: Warzone's mid-season update may be gunning for the Grau

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

20th June 2020 / 5:14PM

We’re a week into Season 4 of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare (and its battle royale partner Call Of Duty: Warzone). But as the dust settles on some of this season’s wilder changes, Infinity Ward reckon it’s time for a long-overdue shake-up of the game’s weapons as part of their upcoming mid-season update – one that threatens to finally knock one particular rifle off the top spot.

Now, I’m behind on the Warzone train (the game’s massive, and my good PC is locked in an office across town), but from what I gather from folks who are up on Call Of Duty’s battle royale meta, there’s one weapon, in particular, that’s causing plenty of pain – the Grau 5.56.

“This rifle is a veritable laser,” explained guides maestro Ollie in his Warzone loadouts guide, “capable of defeating even entrenched snipers over a hundred metres or more – and you really don’t need to do much with it in order to make it this way.”

Suffice to say, a lot of folks feel the Grau may be a little too comfortable in its throne. In a tweet answering fan concerns, multiplayer co-design director Joe Cecot suggests a batch of weapon adjustments are heading to Call Of Duty during an upcoming mid-season update (cheers, Eurogamer).

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare’s latest season kicked off earlier this month, adding some hectic new mid-match events to the battle royale. While I don’t expect this mid-season update to mix things up quite as strongly, a weapon shake-up should help reinvigorate a meta that’s beginning to grow rather stagnant.

It does, of course, probably mean that Ollie’s going to have to re-write all those lovely weapon guides. Full patch notes will arrive alongside the weapon tuning mid-season update when it drops at an as-yet-unspecified date.

