Superpowered punch-up Injustice: Gods Among Us is free this week

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

20th June 2020 / 3:41PM

Put down the Bat Credit Card, Bruce. Netherrealm’s “who would win in a fight” ’em up, Injustice: Gods Among Us, is currently free to download and keep. For one reason or another, WB Games have chosen to give away the Ultimate Edition of their 2013 fighter on Steam ’til Thursday 25th, letting you pick up some surprisingly good superhero brawls for nary a penny.

Released back in 2013, Injustice: Gods Among Us is a DC Comics clobber-fest from Netherrealm, the folks wot brought us Mortal Kombat. While not as gratuitously gory as their flagship disembowel ’em up, much of MK’s DNA carries over into Injustice – both in its brutal fisticuffs, and in delivering a surprisingly well-told story about your man Supes going all fash.

But what’s a seven-year-old fighting game going free for, anyway? By plucky RPS fanzine PC Gamer‘s reckoning, the free week may also be in service of DC’s upcoming “Fandome” event, which they reckon may see the Batman: Arkham series return from its long slumber. ‘Course, that’s all speculation for now.

For the time being, you’re getting here is the Ultimate Edition, which comes with six new characters, 30 new skins and 60 “S.T.A.R” missions – a character-specific challenge mode. Of course, Injustice 2 would come out only a few years later, and is probably the better shout if you’re looking to get serious with your superhero brawls (or really, really want to play as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles). But if you’re just up for decking Superman in the face, Injustice: Gods Among Us – Ultimate Edition is free to pick up over on Steam until June 25th.

