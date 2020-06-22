AMD’s best graphics card is down to £350 right now

If you’re after the best graphics card for flawless 1440p gaming, then it’s pretty much a straight toss up between AMD’s Radeon RX 5700 XT and Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2070 Super right now. In our books, the cheaper RX 5700 XT is much better value for money, especially now you can get one for just £350 in the UK over at CCL Online, which is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen for this card since mid-April.

The card in question is PowerColor’s Red Dragon variant, which has a boost clock speed of 1905 MHz. It’s not the fastest RX 5700 XT around (others have been factor overclocked all the way upto 2035MHz), but it’s still a hugely powerful card with more than enough oomph for playing all of today’s biggest games at 60fps at 2560×1440 resolutions.

As Katharine said in her review, “If you’ve got the budget and want something that can nudge itself up into the 4K bracket as well, then the RX 5700 XT is almost certainly the card to go for if you’ve decided to give ray tracing a miss this generation.”

Of course, if you’re dead set on getting a graphics card with that aforementioned ray tracing support, then you’ll probably want to opt for one of Nvidia’s RTX cards instead – in which case, I’ve got another top graphics card deal for you. The RTX 2070 Super is pretty expensive right now compared to what it cost before the coronavirus crisis, so we currently recommend opting for the regular RTX 2070 instead in our regularly updated Graphics card deals hub at the moment – especially when it can be had for £384 over at Aria.

As you can see from Katharine’s big RTX 2070 vs 2070 Super vs RX 5700 XT comparison article, it’s a pretty tight race between these three cards, and you’re not really gaining a huge amount in terms of raw performance by opting for the more expensive RTX 2070 Super. As a result, the RTX 2070 is the better value card at the moment, but I reckon you’ll be just as happy with the cheaper RX 5700 XT if you’re not that fussed about ray tracing.

Of course, I should also mention that both Nvidia and AMD are due to launch new ray tracing graphics cards pretty soon, so you also want to wait until they launch their respective Nvidia Ampere and AMD Navi GPUs if you want the latest and greatest.