Avatar: The Last Airbender skins coming to Smite in weird crossover

The next fighters coming to mythological MOBA Smite are not gods or fantastical creatures at all, they’re movie characters. Hi-Rez Studios today announced a cross-over with Avatar: The Last Airbender, the M. Night Shyamalan movie. Aang, Zuko, and Korra (and her dog Naga) are all coming to Smite as skins for existing characters, to be clear, not new characters. They’re looking a lot more cartoony than their original movie designs but hey, I suppose we have to allow a little creative liberty. Smite added Cthulhu earlier this month so Avatar is fairly mundane, really.



They’re coming in July as part of the Avatar Battle Pass. Aang will be a skin for Merlin, Susano will wear Zuko’s skin, and Skadi will dress up as Korra (with Naga). They are just skins, mind, with the same abilities as the original characters.

The battle pass will include other Avatar-y bits too, including variant skins and “an emote honouring unlucky cabbage vendors.” I haven’t seen the movie but I assume that’s an in-joke.

Hi-Rez plan to reveal more about the crossover skins and Avatar Battle Pass during a stream on Twitch this Wednesday at 8pm (noon Pacific).

Smite really did add Cthulhu, you know. Risen from impossible planes to punch wizards:



