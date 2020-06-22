Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Avatar: The Last Airbender skins coming to Smite in weird crossover

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

22nd June 2020 / 5:21PM

The next fighters coming to mythological MOBA Smite are not gods or fantastical creatures at all, they’re movie characters. Hi-Rez Studios today announced a cross-over with Avatar: The Last Airbender, the M. Night Shyamalan movie. Aang, Zuko, and Korra (and her dog Naga) are all coming to Smite as skins for existing characters, to be clear, not new characters. They’re looking a lot more cartoony than their original movie designs but hey, I suppose we have to allow a little creative liberty. Smite added Cthulhu earlier this month so Avatar is fairly mundane, really.

They’re coming in July as part of the Avatar Battle Pass. Aang will be a skin for Merlin, Susano will wear Zuko’s skin, and Skadi will dress up as Korra (with Naga). They are just skins, mind, with the same abilities as the original characters.

The battle pass will include other Avatar-y bits too, including variant skins and “an emote honouring unlucky cabbage vendors.” I haven’t seen the movie but I assume that’s an in-joke.

Hi-Rez plan to reveal more about the crossover skins and Avatar Battle Pass during a stream on Twitch this Wednesday at 8pm (noon Pacific).

Smite really did add Cthulhu, you know. Risen from impossible planes to punch wizards:

Whatever you call it, hit our E3 2020 tag for more from this summer's blast of gaming announcements, trailers, and miscellaneous marketing. Our E3 stream schedule will tell you what to watch and when. See all the PC games at the PlayStation 5 show and everything at the PC Gaming Show, for starters.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

