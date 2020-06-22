Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
1

Be your best self with time travel in Across The Grooves

Sin Vega

Staff Writer

22nd June 2020 / 9:23AM

Amongst the ludicrous number of games, demos, and announcements that piled onto my desk last week (note to self: buy a desk), there’s a space reserved for Across The Grooves.

This time travelling, introspective visual novel picked a thread of my affection and tugged at it in the midst of the noise of EGX. It’s out now, and it looks as intriguing as I remember.

That’s the new trailer, but I’m more fond of the older one. It captures the ambience of the game, or at least the parts I played, which were full of muted, mellow and inoffensively jazzy music, record scratches, and the gently soporific hubbub of pubs. The pubbub.

You play as Alice, who unlike our own Alices has only one magical power. After listening to a mysterious vinyl record (an obsolete form of a Spotify that doubled as primitive armour for the roaming pirates that killed music), she slips into a reverie about a past relationship, during which her actions can change her past entirely.

There was a spooky bit, likely one of several, where I was talking to some friends who suddenly had a completely different memory of Alice’s past than she did. Naturally, she’s alarmed, but also curious, and sets about tracking down the ex that sent her the record, talking to lots of people, particularly music lovers, along the way. The art is beautiful, the wistful undertones excellent, and the concept is borderline dangerous to anyone as prone to fretting about their past and self-recrimination as I am. I don’t think it is a particularly dark game, but I only saw part of it, and it really nails all sorts of vague existential feelings that could go anywhere. I should just call it French, right?

According to developers Nova-box, there’ll be multiple paths through the story, several different endings. Alice herself naturally changes as your decisions and time tampering add up, and even the music “adapts and shifts according to your choices and the mood of each scene”. There’ll be lots of travelling too as you jet about Europe looking for answers.

Across The Grooves is out now on Steam for Windows, Mac, and Linux, priced at £11/€13/$13. It’s on Nintendo Switch too.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Sin Vega

Staff Writer

Nocturnal remembrer of ancient oddities and curator of unlikely treasures. When not destroying roguelikes with her laser eyes Sin can be found muttering to basils and probably moving house again.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

2020's most exciting new PC games

2020 vision

52

The bestest games of EGX 2019

Turns out there were a lot

4

Best SSD for gaming 2020: top SATA, NVMe and external SSDs

Solid state of the art

Best Minecraft seeds for 1.15.2

From Villages to Bamboo Jungles to Large Biomes and more!

Latest articles

Best SSD for gaming 2020: top SATA, NVMe and external SSDs

Solid state of the art

Best Minecraft seeds for 1.15.2

From Villages to Bamboo Jungles to Large Biomes and more!

Call Of Juarez: Gunslinger might not be a masterpiece of Brechtian Estrangement, but it's a bloody brilliant shooting gallery

Greaves Bodily Harm

13

FDA approves marketing a videogame as medicine for the first time

2