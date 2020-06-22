Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Command & Conquer Remastered Collection's first patch eases up Hard Mode and adds private lobbies

Lauren Morton

Contributor

22nd June 2020 / 8:24PM

According to RPS’s Command & Conquer Remastered Collection review, the revitalized classic RTS is “both precisely as good and exactly as dated as it’s supposed to be.” Even so, Petroglyph have found a few places to improve and have released the first round of bug fixes and additions. They’ve eased up on Hard Mode and have added private game lobbies, among other fixes.

The first major patch adds more convenience: private lobbies. In their update post, Petroglyph say that hosts will be able to set a passcode for private lobbies. Inviting friends directly to the game will bypass the need to enter it though. Hosts have other moderator-like abilities such as muting another player in the session.

Petroglyph say they’ve also adjusted the difficulty balance in Hard Mode for Tiberian Dawn. “We’ve effectively split the difference between Normal Mode and the launch version Hard mode,” they say. “If you happened to already beat missions on Hard mode (Or somehow received the Achievement), then wear that with a badge of honor.”

Even before this first update, C&C Remastered struck the right balance between modern convenience and classic authenticity. “Rather than feeling inauthentic, these small updates seem entirely at home, and so obviously correct that you’ll start to question your own memory. Surely build queues were always in Command & Conquer?” Steve Hogarty says in his Command & Conquer Remastered Collection review. “It’s as close to a perfect restoration as you’ll get, and the treatment these genre-defining games deserve.”

There’s a list of other improvements, adjustments, and bug fixes in Petroglyph’s patch notes if you care to get into the nitty gritty.

You can find the Command & Cconquer Remastered Collection on SteamOrigin, and Humble for £18/€20/$20.

