Crash Bandicoot 4's multiverse adventure revealed with no mention of PC, yet anyway

Crash is back this year to pick up where the original trilogy left off. Activision say that Crash Bandicoot 4 is a continuation of the old Crash story and will also be picking up the classic platform-y bits as well. They’ve popped out a new trailer today with classic bandicoot hijinx announcing Crash 4 coming in October this year. There’s no mention of a PC release, but we’d be pretty surprised if Activision don’t include us before it’s all said and done.

Crash 4 is all about time, Activision say. Wronguns Doctor Neo Cortex and Doctor Nefarious have done a doozy on time and space by ripping out of their interdimentional prison. You know, as cartoon villains do.

Bandicoots Crash and Coco are in charge of fixing up the mess while doing all the jumping, flipping, and platforming the original trilogy was known for. During the reveal, developer Toys For Bob say that they believe classic Crash gameplay was something players would want to come back to instead of something like an open-world rendition of bandicootin’.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



There’s a bit of new stuff in with the old. It’s a game about time, so you’ll be able to slow time, flip gravity, and do all sorts of other weird reality-bending stuff thanks to these things called Quantum Masks that you’ll hunt down all over the world. Finding them grants new powers and uniting them will save the multiverse. Remember when saving the world was that easy? Those were the days.

You’ll be able to play as more characters this time around too. You can swap between Crash and Coco any time but other levels will put you in the boots of folks like kooky scientist Doctor Neo Cortex. The good doctor can use a ray gun to change the properties of platforms among other things.

Crash Bandicoot 4 will launch for console players on October 2nd. There’s no mention of a PC release, but one of yer other classic platformers, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, by Toys For Bob ended up coming to PC after a year on consoles. The Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy went about a year between console and PC releases as well. Here’s hoping Crash 4 goes the same way.

Whatever you call it, hit our E3 2020 tag for more from this summer's blast of gaming announcements, trailers, and miscellaneous marketing. Our E3 stream schedule will tell you what to watch and when. See all the PC games at the PlayStation 5 show and everything at the PC Gaming Show, for starters.