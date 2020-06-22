Gaming monitor deals of the week - 22nd June 2020

There hasn’t been much change in the world of cheap gaming monitor deals this week – in fact, we’ve lost a few. TL;DR: gaming monitors are still more expensive than you’d expect right now thanks to – and join in if you know the words – “the continued disruption of supply chains due to coronavirus.”

Either way, we’ve done our best to round up all the cheapest gaming monitor deals we can find, including deals on many of today’s best gaming monitors for your delectation. Whether you’re looking for the cheapest G-Sync gaming monitor deals or the lowest ultrawide gaming monitor deals, here are the top gaming monitor deals of the week.

To help you get a great gaming monitor deal, there are a couple of things to think about. A monitor’s panel type, for instance, can often be a great indicator of how colour accurate it will be, with IPS being the most accurate, followed by VA and then TN. That said, there are still plenty of good TN panels out there that can rival the very best IPS screens, and they’re usually found on Nvidia G-Sync displays.

If your graphics card is regularly hitting 60fps, then you may also want to consider a monitor with a high refresh rate such as 144Hz, as this will help games feel much smoother. Nvidia graphics card owners can also benefit from getting a monitor with Nvidia G-Sync support, which will help cut down on stuttering and screen tear when playing at high refresh rates. But if you’d rather save some money, then you should opt for one of Nvidia’s certified G-Sync Compatible monitors. These are AMD FreeSync monitors that have been approved by Nvidia to give a good G-Sync-like experience. AMD graphics card owners, on the other hand, should stick to monitors with AMD FreeSync support.

Gaming monitor deals (UK):

G-Sync monitor deals

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, IPS panel

A £120 saving on our sister site Eurogamer’s favourite gaming monitor. There’s an awful lot to like here from the 2K resolution to the 1ms response time, and it has pretty much everything you could want for the money. It’s not cheap, but it is undeniably excellent.

FreeSync monitor deals

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, IPS panel

Our current best gaming monitor and RPS Rig recommendation monitor, the AOC 24G2U is finally available to order at its normal price of £180 again. With its superb colour accuracy and 144Hz refresh rate, it’s fantastic value for those looking to make the most of their money.

Specs: 25in, 1920×1080, 280Hz, IPS panel

Currently out of stock but available to back order, this Asus TUF Gaming monitor is pretty impressive for the price. It has a super-fast 280Hz refresh rate, making it a great choice for fans of twitchy shooter where every frame counts.

Specs: 28in, 3840×2160, 60Hz, IPS panel

Normally £400, this 4K IPS display is currently £50 cheaper than usual. Not a huge discount in the grand scheme of things, but it’s still a pretty great discount all the same for a gaming monitor of this size and calibre. It can even do a bit of HDR, too, thanks to its HDR10 support.

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, TN panel

One of Nvidia’s official G-Sync Compatible monitors, the Asus VG278Q can currently be had for £40 off its usual price. While a 1920×1080 resolution on a 27in isn’t exactly ideal, this is still a great way to get a big gaming screen on the cheap.

Specs: 32in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, curved VA panel

If you want a really big gaming screen for less money than normal, then look no further than Asus’ TUF Gaming VG32VQ. Currently £60 cheaper than normal, this 32in screen has a 144Hz refresh rate and a 2560×1440 resolution.

Ultrawide monitor deals

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 120Hz, curved IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Normally £1090, this ultrawide G-Sync screen has everything you could possibly want. As well as a super accurate IPS panel, you get a 120Hz refresh rate and two USB3 ports for your peripherals. It’s still quite expensive compared to Freesync ultrawide monitors, but when there aren’t many ultrawide monitor deals available at the moment, this is still a decent saving on this type of screen.

Specs: 35in, 3440×1440, 100Hz, curved VA panel with AMD FreeSync

Overclockers UK have sliced 10% off the price of Asus’ TUF ultrawide monitor at the moment, which is a much more palatable price than the Acer listed above. That’s mostly because it’s a Freesync screen rather than an Nvidia G-Sync one, but it should still play nicely with your Nvidia graphics card as well.

Gaming monitor deals (US):

G-Sync monitor deals

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, IPS panel

Ignore its slightly gaudy red feet and you’ll find a very good gaming monitor on offer here. Previously one of our best gaming monitor recommendations, the XB241H has a 144Hz refresh rate and full Nvidia G-Sync support, making it the best of its type in this size range.

FreeSync monitor deals

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, IPS panel

The Acer Nitro VG272 is pricey but at $120 off, it’s a pretty good bet considering what you’re getting. It’s G-Sync compatible, for a start, and with its 240Hz refresh rate this is a monitor that could well give you the competitive edge you need in twitchy shooters.

Ultrawide monitor deals

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 75Hz, IPS panel

With a substantial $250 discount, you’re getting an awful lot of screen for your money here. It’s a 34in display packing a 3440×1440 resolution and a 75Hz refresh rate, giving you plenty of desktop space to play with.

How to get the best monitor deal:

Not sure where to start with all these gaming monitors? An easy way of deciding which gaming monitor is right for you is to start with your graphics card. Got an Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT or below? Then you’ll probably want a 1920×1080 monitor, as this will mean you can play games at the fastest, smoothest speeds. Got an Nvidia RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 or above? Then you should probably aim for a 2560×1440 screen, as you really need one of these cards to make the most of this resolution when playing games. Meanwhile, Nvidia RTX 2080 and above owners will be able to make the most of 3840×2160 monitors.

Of course, most of the monitor deals above are for screens with AMD FreeSync support rather than Nvidia’s G-Sync tech, so if you’re unsure what either of those things mean or just need a refresher on what they do, have a read of our G-Sync vs FreeSync article. Previously, you needed an AMD graphics card to take advantage of FreeSync, and an Nvidia graphics card to make full use of G-Sync. However, thanks to Nvidia’s recent driver update, all Nvidia graphics card owners can now take advantage of what FreeSync has to offer so they can carry on enjoying smooth, tear-free gaming for a fraction of the price. As a result, buying a good FreeSync monitor is now a much better way of saving money than finding a good G-Sync deal.

That said, there are some FreeSync monitors that don’t play as nicely with Nvidia graphics cards as others, which is why Nvidia are currently in the process of testing all the FreeSync monitors out there to see if they fit within their official G-Sync Compatible standard. We have a complete list of all the confirmed G-Sync Compatible monitors so far, so make sure you check your deal against this list to see if it’s guaranteed to give you a good experience. That said, there are plenty of non-G-Sync Compatible monitors I’ve tested that have worked perfectly fine with my Nvidia graphics card, so there’s still a good chance it will work absolutely fine even if it hasn’t made Nvidia’s official list yet.

