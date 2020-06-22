Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Haunted Garage is part-adventure game, part-musical instrument

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

22nd June 2020 / 8:46PM

Curious explore-o-adventure game Haunted Garage caught my eye and ear during today’s Day Of The Devs showcase livestream. It has a striking presentation: your character moves around in a diddy box in a corner of the screen, then the rest is used for dioramas to poke at and an increasingly daft number of weird musical instruments and gadgets you can play. I’m not quite sure what it is, and I’m very much okay with that. Have a look below.

It’s being made by Richard Pieterse, who’s a member of Broforce devs Free Lives, with illustrator and noisemaker Jean de Wet. They’ve adopted the name Games For Ghosts. De Wet introduced Haunted Garage during the game’s showing on today’s stream, and explained more of what everything is:

There are some good music-makers in there. I’m not sure if the pop-up scenes are puzzles or flavour or… as I say, happy not to know, excited to eventually find out. Preferably in an environment with less ALF and fewer men in Crash Bandicoot suits.

Games For Ghosts don’t say when it’ll be out, but do confirm it’s headed to Windows, Mac, and Linux.

Kat Brewster pointed out Haunted Garage in their Priceless Play column earlier this year, though sadly the devs have since taken down that free demo. If you do fancy a go before launch, you can sign up for the beta on the developers’ site.

Whatever you call it, hit our E3 2020 tag for more from this summer's blast of gaming announcements, trailers, and miscellaneous marketing. Our E3 stream schedule will tell you what to watch and when. See all the PC games at the PlayStation 5 show and everything at the PC Gaming Show, for starters.

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

