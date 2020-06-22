Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
1

Save £120 on LG's superb 27GL850 gaming monitor

Alan Martin

Contributor

22nd June 2020 / 12:21PM

There are certain things that will ramp up the price of a gaming monitor. Want more than 1080p? Be prepared to comfortably clear the £250 mark. Want it to be one of Nvidia’s officially certified G-Sync Compatible monitors and have a high refresh rate? It’s going to go higher still. Want HDR? Get your wallet chum, because this is going to hurt. That’s why this deal from Overclockers UK is worth paying attention to. The 27in LG 27GL850 gaming monitor has all these things and more, and you can currently pick one up for just £380 – a £120 saving on its normal RRP.

Katharine hasn’t reviewed this particular LG model, but our friends over at Digital Foundry currently list this 2560×1440, 144Hz display as their top gaming monitor pick, so that’s a pretty strong recommendation in and of itself.

Naturally, you’ll need a pretty powerful graphics card to make the most of that 144Hz refresh rate at its native resolution, but at least you won’t have to worry about screen-tearing as its official G-Sync Compatible status means it will play nicely with AMD and Nvidia graphics cards alike. It also has HDR 10 support for brighter whites and more vivid looking colours, too. All in all, it’s pretty hard to fault, especially at this kind of price.

And if you needed any more reassurance, Digital Foundry say: “If you are in the market for a new display, this one should be the first you check out.” Gosh.

Of course, if £380 is still out of your price range and you’re looking for some cheaper alternatives, then make sure to check our regularly updated Gaming monitor deals page.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Alan Martin

Contributor

Alan is RPS' new deals deputy, rustling up all the latest game and hardware bargains for your discounted deals pleasure.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Best SSD for gaming 2020: top SATA, NVMe and external SSDs

Solid state of the art

Best Minecraft seeds for 1.15.2

From Villages to Bamboo Jungles to Large Biomes and more!

Call Of Juarez: Gunslinger might not be a masterpiece of Brechtian Estrangement, but it's a bloody brilliant shooting gallery

Greaves Bodily Harm

13

FDA approves marketing a videogame as medicine for the first time

2

Latest articles

Best SSD for gaming 2020: top SATA, NVMe and external SSDs

Solid state of the art

Best Minecraft seeds for 1.15.2

From Villages to Bamboo Jungles to Large Biomes and more!

Call Of Juarez: Gunslinger might not be a masterpiece of Brechtian Estrangement, but it's a bloody brilliant shooting gallery

Greaves Bodily Harm

13

FDA approves marketing a videogame as medicine for the first time

2