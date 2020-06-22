Save £120 on LG's superb 27GL850 gaming monitor

There are certain things that will ramp up the price of a gaming monitor. Want more than 1080p? Be prepared to comfortably clear the £250 mark. Want it to be one of Nvidia’s officially certified G-Sync Compatible monitors and have a high refresh rate? It’s going to go higher still. Want HDR? Get your wallet chum, because this is going to hurt. That’s why this deal from Overclockers UK is worth paying attention to. The 27in LG 27GL850 gaming monitor has all these things and more, and you can currently pick one up for just £380 – a £120 saving on its normal RRP.

Katharine hasn’t reviewed this particular LG model, but our friends over at Digital Foundry currently list this 2560×1440, 144Hz display as their top gaming monitor pick, so that’s a pretty strong recommendation in and of itself.

Naturally, you’ll need a pretty powerful graphics card to make the most of that 144Hz refresh rate at its native resolution, but at least you won’t have to worry about screen-tearing as its official G-Sync Compatible status means it will play nicely with AMD and Nvidia graphics cards alike. It also has HDR 10 support for brighter whites and more vivid looking colours, too. All in all, it’s pretty hard to fault, especially at this kind of price.

And if you needed any more reassurance, Digital Foundry say: “If you are in the market for a new display, this one should be the first you check out.” Gosh.

Of course, if £380 is still out of your price range and you’re looking for some cheaper alternatives, then make sure to check our regularly updated Gaming monitor deals page.