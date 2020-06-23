Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
2

Bloodstained: Curse Of The Moon 2 continues the 8-bit Castlevania platforming

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

23rd June 2020 / 11:13PM

The makers of Bloodstained today announced their old school Castlevania-style adventures will continue with Bloodstained: Curse Of The Moon 2. This is the follow-up to a small game they made as stretch goal for the Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night crowdfunding campaign. Where Ritual was all about Castlevania: Symphony Of The Night vibes, Ritual called back to Castlevania’s early 8-bit days. I’ve heard good things, and evidently it’s popular enough for developers ArtPlay to make a sequel to a spin-off.

Once again, fantasy fighters will be leaping and whipping through levels and big bosses in a Castlevania-y way. Truly outrageous that evil keeps coming back. Take a nap, evil.

Bloodstained: Curse Of The Moon 2 is coming “soon” to Steam, as well as Xbone, PS4, and Switch. If you’re curious, the first Bloodstained is half-price right now on Steam, down to £4.49/€4.99/$4.99 for a bit.

See Curse Of The Moon 2’s website for more. The announcement came today during the New Game+ Expo, a notE3/notPAX online event focused on Japanese games.

Though Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night launched a year ago, they’re still working on it – still ticking off Kickstarter stretch goals. Plans for the rest of the year include new modes, crossover content, and a third playable character. They did decide one stretch goal was too big of a technical task, ending up cutting Roguelike Dungeon mode and replacing it with Randomizer mode.

Whatever you call it, hit our E3 2020 tag for more from this summer's blast of gaming announcements, trailers, and miscellaneous marketing. Our E3 stream schedule will tell you what to watch and when. See all the PC games at the PlayStation 5 show and everything at the PC Gaming Show, for starters.

Tagged with , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night is all dressed up for a June 18th launch

15

Castlevania successor Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night looks the part in its new story trailer

13

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon shines on the PC today

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon will be out this month

What A Terrible Moon To Have A Curse

7

Latest articles

Dying Light 2 cuts ties with writer Chris Avellone following claims of sexual assault and harassment

11

Minecraft's Nether Update is out today

9

Hardspace: Shipbreaker review (early access)

Break it down

20

It's silly, but I'm actually in love with the two little trolley wheels on Acer's Orion 9000 mega rig

19