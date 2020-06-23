Bloodstained: Curse Of The Moon 2 continues the 8-bit Castlevania platforming

The makers of Bloodstained today announced their old school Castlevania-style adventures will continue with Bloodstained: Curse Of The Moon 2. This is the follow-up to a small game they made as stretch goal for the Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night crowdfunding campaign. Where Ritual was all about Castlevania: Symphony Of The Night vibes, Ritual called back to Castlevania’s early 8-bit days. I’ve heard good things, and evidently it’s popular enough for developers ArtPlay to make a sequel to a spin-off.



Once again, fantasy fighters will be leaping and whipping through levels and big bosses in a Castlevania-y way. Truly outrageous that evil keeps coming back. Take a nap, evil.

Bloodstained: Curse Of The Moon 2 is coming “soon” to Steam, as well as Xbone, PS4, and Switch. If you’re curious, the first Bloodstained is half-price right now on Steam, down to £4.49/€4.99/$4.99 for a bit.

See Curse Of The Moon 2’s website for more. The announcement came today during the New Game+ Expo, a notE3/notPAX online event focused on Japanese games.

Though Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night launched a year ago, they’re still working on it – still ticking off Kickstarter stretch goals. Plans for the rest of the year include new modes, crossover content, and a third playable character. They did decide one stretch goal was too big of a technical task, ending up cutting Roguelike Dungeon mode and replacing it with Randomizer mode.

