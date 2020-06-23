Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Gamelab conference has talks from Cyberpunk and Doom folks, free to watch from today

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

23rd June 2020 / 10:00AM

Spanish video game development conference Gamelab starts today and, like everything else, it’s gone online-only. Good news: you now don’t need to go all the way to Barcelona to see talks and chats with folks including Cyberpunk tabletop RPG creator Mike Pondsmith, sweet Ken Levine, Xbox boss Phil Spencer, and Magic: The Gathering lead designer Mark Rosewater. Even our own Matthew is there, talking with some Id bods about Doom Eternal. Free to watch, Gamelab runs Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and does have some interesting-sounding sessions.

The schedule has a good spread of talks from big and small studios, with the continuing list of folks including Charlie Cleveland of Subnautica, Nigel Lowrie of Devolver Digital, Hugo Martin and Marty Stratton of Id, Amy Hennig of Uncharted, Counter-Strike creator Minh Le, Hannah Nicklin of Mutazione, Tim Willits formerly of Id… good stuff. I’m looking forward to seeing lots of these.

Head on over here to watch Gamelab. Most of the conference is in English, though a separate Spanish stream has it dubbed.

Gamelab have historically uploaded talks to their YouTube channel afterwards so I trust/hope these will be up for everyone to watch later too.

Disclosure: Hannah Nicklin has written for RPS and Matthew Castle (or Matt, as he’s credited here like a cool youngster) obvs is a member of staff.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Cyberpunk 2077 release date, trailer, news and gameplay

The devil's in the details

E3 2019 games - every game confirmed

5

Every PC game at Microsoft's E3 2018 conference

Trailers galore

9

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed (again) into November

40

Latest articles

Griftlands review (early access)

I'm so sorry, Bina

1

Best Minecraft shaders 1.15.2 - BSL, Sildur's, SEUS, and more

Throwing some shade at vanilla Minecraft

Have You Played... Battle Brothers?

Wheezy company

4

Best budget gaming laptop deals of the week - 23rd June 2020