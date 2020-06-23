GTX 1660 Super prices in the UK have fallen yet again

It’s not been a great time for upgrading your PC during recent months, as ongoing coronavirus-related delays and supply chain disruptions have pushed up the prices of all sorts of PC components, including our trusty graphics cards. There’s a little bit of good news, though, as Nvidia’s GTX 1660 Super has dropped in price yet again in the UK, taking this excellent 1080p graphics card down to £210.

That’s just £10 more than its pre-pandemic price, according to our Amazon UK price tracker, where it hit a low of £200 back in January. It’s also £10 cheaper than it was the other week, too, showing that prices are indeed on the way down.

Specifically, it’s Zotac’s GeForce GTX 1660 Super Twin Fan model that’s currently £210 at Amazon. Alas, you won’t get it tomorrow, even if you have Prime, because stock isn’t due until July 3, but you can pre-order it for £210 if you’ve been thinking about upgrading your graphics card recently.

We can vouch for Zotac’s take on this 1080p-oriented GPU, too, because it’s the very card that Katharine tested last year in her GTX 1660 Super review. Yes, it’s only a minor improvement on the vanilla GTX 1660, but given that prices of both cards are pretty much identical at the moment, the GTX 1660 Super is definitely the better value GPU right now – as you’ll see in our regularly updated Graphics card deals hub.

“The GTX 1660 Super remains a very good 1080p card that’s built for 60fps on High to max settings in today’s big blockbusters, as well as a smooth 60fps on Medium quality at 1440p – exactly like the normal 1660,” Katharine said in her review. So if you’ve only got a 1080p monitor and don’t care about ray tracing, this is well worth a look – alternatively, you’re prepared to give AMD a hearing, then the Radeon RX 5500 XT is a very appealing (and cheaper) alternative at £167.